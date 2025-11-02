ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Issue Strict Orders Against Unregistered Tenants, Drug Smuggling In Jammu

In the first order, all landlords, property owners, businesses and contractors have been directed to submit complete details of their tenants, domestic workers and working staff to the concerned police station within seven days. The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The District Magistrate said that the move comes after a report by the SSP Jammu, which raised security concerns due to unregistered tenants and unverified employees.

According to the order, all property owners and commercial establishments should enter the details of their tenants and employees in a declaration form, signed by both parties, and submit it to the concerned SHO by post or in person. Those who have already rented out their houses or hired employees will have to submit the details by November 6, while in all such cases, it will be mandatory to provide the information within seven days. A separate register will be maintained in each police station for the registration of tenants and employees. The order clarified that any violation will be dealt with under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Naya Samhita (BNS). The move comes a few days ahead of the resumption of the Darbar Move. It may be recalled that the transfer of offices from the Valley to Jammu will be completed on November 3. The Darbar Move resumed after a hiatus of four years after it was suspended in 2021 and was revived this year by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah government.

In a separate order, the district administration has imposed a complete ban on the shipment of drugs or contraband through courier and logistics companies. The order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the NDPS Act states that no courier company or parcel service shall transport narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances without a legal permit. The order has come into effect with immediate effect and will be effective initially for eight weeks, which can be extended as and when required.

Courier companies have been directed to verify the identity of all consignors and consignees, including a copy of the government-issued identity card. They will also have to maintain a complete record of each parcel, booking receipt, date and payment details. Police verification of all employees has been made mandatory and courier agencies have been asked to provide training to their staff on identifying and reporting suspicious parcels.

“If any courier service is found in violation, its owner will be held personally legally responsible,” the order by DC Jammu reads.

SSP Jammu has been directed to strictly implement these orders and take immediate action against violators. Both these orders have been issued to strengthen security in Jammu, prevent illegal activities and maintain law and order during the Darbar Move.