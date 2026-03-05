Authorities Ease Restrictions In Kashmir; Internet, Mobile Services Remain Down
While public transport returned to roads in majority of the valley areas including Srinagar, restrictions remain in place in Shia-dominated areas.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 5, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir Thursday removed restrictions from several areas of the valley barring Shia-populated localities where police and paramilitary personnel remain deployed on the fourth day after assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes triggered widespread protests.
Barring Lal Chowk which continues to be barricaded with tin sheets and spools of concertina wires, restrictions have been removed in other parts of the city centre. However, restrictions continue to remain imposed in Zadibal, Rainwari and other Shia-populated areas in Srinagar and other towns including in Budgam, Magam, Sumbal and Gangoo in Pulwama districts.
The police have also lifted restrictions from Pantha Chowk, the main entry toward Srinagar city, and Dalgate which has enabled traffic movement toward Srinagar and other districts. Public and private transport has picked up on roads and shops and other business establishments have partially opened in Srinagar and other towns after four days of the restrictions, imposed to stop the assembly of Shia protesters around Lal Chowk and other areas. E-buses, private cabs and Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses have also resumed service after their suspension from Monday.
Officials however said that peaceful gatherings were witnessed in Magam, Budgam town, and Sumbal in Bandipora where Shias mourned Khamenei’s assassination and raised slogans against the US and Israel for attacking Iran.
The internet bandwidth remains reduced to 2G speed and services on pre-paid mobiles remain banned even though the Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir had ordered restrictions on data and mobile services up to March 4 evening.
Citing a letter from the police, Principal Secretary to the Government, Chandraker Bharti, said that to temporarily reducing postpaid mobile data services (5G/4G/3G) to 2G (not more than 128Kbps) and shutting down of prepaid mobile services was necessitated because there was every apprehension that continuing the services could disturb public order and security following the killing of Iran's supreme leader.
Colleges, schools and universities are closed in Kashmir until March 7 as the government cited student safety and security.
