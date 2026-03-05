ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Ease Restrictions In Kashmir; Internet, Mobile Services Remain Down

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir Thursday removed restrictions from several areas of the valley barring Shia-populated localities where police and paramilitary personnel remain deployed on the fourth day after assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes triggered widespread protests.

Barring Lal Chowk which continues to be barricaded with tin sheets and spools of concertina wires, restrictions have been removed in other parts of the city centre. However, restrictions continue to remain imposed in Zadibal, Rainwari and other Shia-populated areas in Srinagar and other towns including in Budgam, Magam, Sumbal and Gangoo in Pulwama districts.

CRPF personnel stand guard amid sealed Lal Chowk area in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The police have also lifted restrictions from Pantha Chowk, the main entry toward Srinagar city, and Dalgate which has enabled traffic movement toward Srinagar and other districts. Public and private transport has picked up on roads and shops and other business establishments have partially opened in Srinagar and other towns after four days of the restrictions, imposed to stop the assembly of Shia protesters around Lal Chowk and other areas. E-buses, private cabs and Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses have also resumed service after their suspension from Monday.