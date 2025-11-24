Authorities Begin Mega Demolition Drive In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; 925 'Illegal' Houses To Be Razed
The demolition drive is being carried out in four phases with a heavy police force deployed to assist the municipal authorities.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Following a mega demolition drive in the Chandola lake in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, authorities on Monday launched another anti-encroachment drive in the Isanpur lake to raze over 900 residential houses built illegally there.
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ritesh Rawal said that a total of 925 residential houses besides some commercial structures are being razed in four phases.
Initially, 167 commercial structures were demolished followed by notices to residential houses before the monsoon, but demolitions were delayed due to Diwali.
Rawal said that the municipal authorities are being assisted by the police in the demolition. He said that initially, the demolition was scheduled to begin on the 20th, but local residents requested a four-day extension.
“Currently, the work is being carried out using eight Hitachi and eight JCBs, with 550 police and 500 AMC staff deployed”.
The Deputy Municipal Commissioner further informed that previously, 10 residents approached the High Court in the matter adding the High Court granted the residents time to resolve the matter with the municipal authorities.
Isanpur is the third largest lake in Ahmedabad after Chandola Lake and Kankaria Lake. The Isanpur lake is spread over an area of 55,000 square meters.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had in May this year carried out a similar large-scale demolition drive in Bapunagar area where more than 400 structures raised illegally were demolished.
Read More: