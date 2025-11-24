ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Begin Mega Demolition Drive In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; 925 'Illegal' Houses To Be Razed

Mega demolition drive underway in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: Following a mega demolition drive in the Chandola lake in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, authorities on Monday launched another anti-encroachment drive in the Isanpur lake to raze over 900 residential houses built illegally there. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ritesh Rawal said that a total of 925 residential houses besides some commercial structures are being razed in four phases. Initially, 167 commercial structures were demolished followed by notices to residential houses before the monsoon, but demolitions were delayed due to Diwali. Authorities Begin Mega Demolition Drive In Gujarat's Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)