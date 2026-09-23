ETV Bharat / state

Investments, Govt Incentives Vital To Ensure Industries' Shift To Green Tech: Queensland University Professor

Dhanbad: Financial investment, government incentives, and private sector participation are essential to ensure industries' shift towards clean and green technology.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a programme at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Professor of Finance from the University of Queensland, Australia, said development need not be viewed solely from the perspective of economic growth. "Development must be accompanied by equal importance to environmental and social concerns. Jharkhand is a prime example of this, with large-scale coal, mining, and industrial activities. These activities drive employment and economic activity".

Along with employment and economic activity, challenges such as pollution, noise, and environmental impact also arise. In such a situation, in the future, focus will have to be placed on making industries cleaner and greener. Adopting pollution-reducing technologies and aligning industrial development with environmental responsibility will be crucial for sustainable development, he said.

According to Prof Sarkar, the biggest challenges in moving towards a clean and green economy are providing adequate financing for this transition. Significant investment is needed in projects related to pollution-reducing technologies, energy efficiency, and environmental protection. Government efforts alone will not be sufficient in this direction. The banking sector and the private sector must also step forward and increase investments in green technology and pollution control projects," he said.

Prof Sarkar said, "It is often believed that adopting environmental protection and pollution-reducing technologies increases industrial costs. Therefore, it should not be viewed merely as an additional expense". Citing his research and global experiences, including in Australia, he said a green economy can create new employment opportunities.

He said small and medium-sized enterprises face unique challenges in the green transition. "Compared to large enterprises, they may have limited financial capacity to invest in technological change and meet environmental standards. The government should provide special support and incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises. Targeted incentives should be provided to small and medium-sized enterprises that adopt emission-reducing technologies", Prof Sarkar said.

He said India is progressing in innovation. New technologies, new ideas, and new solutions are being developed in the country. Citing the example of waste management, he said many of India's initiatives in this area are globally significant. However, he also acknowledged that there is still a gap between innovation and the market.