Australian National Arrested In Indore For Duping Kerala Woman Of Rs 5.8 Lakh With Fake Australia Job Offer
Parker contacted the victim through social media, claiming to be the CEO of a reputed Australian company and assured her of a lucrative job.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Ernakulam: In an inter-state operation, Ernakulam Rural Police have arrested an Australian national from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman by promising her a high-paying job in Australia. The accused, identified as 58-year-old Zakiullah Z. Parker, was taken into custody from Indore by a special team from Thadiyittaparambu police station.
The case came to light after a woman from Pukkattupadi, who had previously worked in the UAE, filed a complaint. According to police, Parker contacted the victim through social media and gradually built rapport with her. He claimed to be the CEO of a reputed Australian company and allegedly assured her of securing a lucrative job in his firm.
Further, to process the visa and cover other administrative expenses, he reportedly collected Rs 5.80 lakh from her in multiple instalments. When the promised job failed to materialise even after several months, the woman approached the police.
Following instructions from the Ernakulam District Police Chief, a special investigation team launched a detailed probe to trace the accused. Investigators found that Parker had been frequently moving between cities such as Delhi and Mumbai before eventually going into hiding in Madhya Pradesh.
Police tracked him to a luxury apartment in Indore. In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the flat had been locked from the outside to make it appear unoccupied. However, the police team identified the tactic, gained entry into the apartment, and apprehended him.
During the operation, officers seized laptops, multiple mobile phones and several international SIM cards. They also recovered a forged Aadhaar card bearing the name Shubham Sharma. Police said the accused was allegedly using a fake identity while operating in India.
The operation was led by ASP Hardik Meena and included Inspector K.N. Manoj, SI N.K. Jacob, Senior CPO K.K. Shibu and CPO Mithun Mohan. Parker was produced before the court and has been remanded to judicial custody.
