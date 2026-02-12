ETV Bharat / state

Australian National Arrested In Indore For Duping Kerala Woman Of Rs 5.8 Lakh With Fake Australia Job Offer

The accused, identified as 58-year-old Zakiullah Z. Parker, was taken into custody from Indore by a special team from Thadiyittaparambu police station. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In an inter-state operation, Ernakulam Rural Police have arrested an Australian national from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman by promising her a high-paying job in Australia. The accused, identified as 58-year-old Zakiullah Z. Parker, was taken into custody from Indore by a special team from Thadiyittaparambu police station.

The case came to light after a woman from Pukkattupadi, who had previously worked in the UAE, filed a complaint. According to police, Parker contacted the victim through social media and gradually built rapport with her. He claimed to be the CEO of a reputed Australian company and allegedly assured her of securing a lucrative job in his firm.

Further, to process the visa and cover other administrative expenses, he reportedly collected Rs 5.80 lakh from her in multiple instalments. When the promised job failed to materialise even after several months, the woman approached the police.

Following instructions from the Ernakulam District Police Chief, a special investigation team launched a detailed probe to trace the accused. Investigators found that Parker had been frequently moving between cities such as Delhi and Mumbai before eventually going into hiding in Madhya Pradesh.