ETV Bharat / state

Australian Consul-General Deliberates On Areas Of Mutual Collaboration With Jharkhand Governor, CM

Ranchi: Australia's Consul-General Bernard Lynch met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren separately on Wednesday to discuss areas of mutual co-operation in several fields including education, sports and tourism.

In both the meetings, India-Australia relations and the prospects of cooperation between Jharkhand and Australia came up for discussion with deliberations particularly held over the collaboration in areas of education, skill development, minerals, investment, culture, sports and tourism.

At the outset, Lynch paid a courtesy call on Governor Gangwar at Lok Bhavan. A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department of Jharkhand read that during the meeting apart from India-Australia relations issues "related to tourism, culture, education and skill development in Jharkhand were discussed."