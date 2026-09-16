Australian Consul-General Deliberates On Areas Of Mutual Collaboration With Jharkhand Governor, CM
Australia's Consul-General holds separate meetings with Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Ranchi: Australia's Consul-General Bernard Lynch met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren separately on Wednesday to discuss areas of mutual co-operation in several fields including education, sports and tourism.
In both the meetings, India-Australia relations and the prospects of cooperation between Jharkhand and Australia came up for discussion with deliberations particularly held over the collaboration in areas of education, skill development, minerals, investment, culture, sports and tourism.
At the outset, Lynch paid a courtesy call on Governor Gangwar at Lok Bhavan. A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department of Jharkhand read that during the meeting apart from India-Australia relations issues "related to tourism, culture, education and skill development in Jharkhand were discussed."
The statement added that both the parties agreed that Jharkhand "can benefit in different areas by being a bridge for mutual cooperation between India and Australia.”
Governor Gangwar referred to the tourism potential of Jharkhand stating that the the state is rich in natural beauty. The statement noted that Jharkhand has "mountains, lakes, waterfalls, reservoirs and large forest areas as well as rich tribal and cultural heritage, which attracts tourists. In such a situation, there are many possibilities of cooperation in the field of tourism.”
Separately the Chief Minister and the Australian Consul-General discussed the possibilities of cooperation in many fields “including education, minerals, skill development, investment, culture, sports and tourism.”
The discussions were held on the possibilities of cooperation regarding the state's mineral resources, youth skill development and investment opportunities, the statement added.
Jharkhand Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and Australian Consulate-General, Senior Research and Tourism Officer Angelina Nair were also present during the meeting with the Chief Minister.
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