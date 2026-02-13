ETV Bharat / state

Auli Winter Carnival 2026: Uttarakhand Minister Inaugurates National Skiing Championship, Announces Tourism Push

Chamoli: The National Skiing Championship and Winter Carnival got off to a colourful start at the world-famous Auli ski slopes on Friday. Uttarakhand’s tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, who inaugurated the event, said new avenues in adventure tourism in India is opened over the next five years.

The National Skiing Championship will be a four-day event (February 13-16, 2026) in which teams from 17 states will participate, as well as elite contingents from the Indian Army (Army) (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It kicked off with a Women’s Giant Slalom race where the Himachal Pradesh Women’s team demonstrated their superiority on the fresh snow.

In front of a crowd of hundreds at 3,050 m elevation above sea level, Maharaj addressed the crowd and said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been tasked with creating a world-class winter tourism destination for Uttarakhand, and due to the unique geographical location of Auli (between the Nanda Devi and Kamet peaks), it cannot only host world-class international sports such as skiing, but it is also able take advantage of economic opportunities through the use of the local economy by developing business opportunities. According to him, the initiative will promote the regions’ communities through the use of local homestays and create long-term employment for local teenagers.