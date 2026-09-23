Rape Bid On Minor Girl In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Accused Arrested
Sources said the girl was on her way for tuition classes along with her friend when two boys abducted her and tried to rape her.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Durg: A minor girl was abducted and molested at Bhilai Nagar in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Wednesday.
Sources said the girl was on her way for tuition classes along with her friend when two boys abducted her. The boys took her to a ruined BSP building in Sector 6 and attempted to rape her.
According to the police, passersby heard the minor's screams and immediately informed the police. However, even before police reached the spot, the accused fled. However, they were caught shortly after.
"The girl has been rescued safely, and the two minor accused have been arrested by the police. Further legal action is being taken in the case. Vacant buildings are frequent gatherings of anti-social elements, which is why the incident occurred," said Vijay Agarwal, SSP, Durg.
Following the incident, questions are being raised about the security arrangements at the dilapidated BSP buildings in Sector 6. In July this year, a taxi driver was arrested for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at Patal Bhuvaneshwar in Uttarakhand.
Sources said, the girl had run away from her home in Haryana to visit Nainital. She arrived in Nainital on Friday and asked the taxi driver for information about the best places to visit nearby. The driver then told her about Patal Bhuvaneshwar.
The minor girl stated that she went to Patal Bhuvaneshwar in the taxi. At around 11 pm on Friday, when they reached Gupti on the Patal Bhuvaneshwar road, the taxi driver, identified as Nandan Singh Bisht, son of Kesar Singh, resident of Gelakota Lamgada in Almora began harassing and molesting her. The girl managed to escape and sought assistance from a taxi coming from Berinag.
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