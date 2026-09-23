ETV Bharat / state

Rape Bid On Minor Girl In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Accused Arrested

Durg: A minor girl was abducted and molested at Bhilai Nagar in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Wednesday.

Sources said the girl was on her way for tuition classes along with her friend when two boys abducted her. The boys took her to a ruined BSP building in Sector 6 and attempted to rape her.

According to the police, passersby heard the minor's screams and immediately informed the police. However, even before police reached the spot, the accused fled. However, they were caught shortly after.

"The girl has been rescued safely, and the two minor accused have been arrested by the police. Further legal action is being taken in the case. Vacant buildings are frequent gatherings of anti-social elements, which is why the incident occurred," said Vijay Agarwal, SSP, Durg.