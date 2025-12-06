ETV Bharat / state

Bid To Derail Goods Train Foiled In Rajasthan; Stones Pelted At Khajuraho Express

Alwar: Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the intercity Khajuraho Express on the Agra-Bandikui railway line even as an attempt was made to derail a goods train in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday night, a railway official said.

According to railway officials, unknown miscreants pelted stones at the Khajuraho Express, which was moving from Khedli town towards Nadbai here. A window of the train's AC coach was broken in the incident. Upon the train's arrival in Jaipur, the control room informed Khedli station about the incident at 10:30 pm. The Khedli RPF police registered a case against unknown persons in this regard.

Bid To Derail Goods Train Foiled In Rajasthan; Stones Pelted At Khajuraho Express (ETV Bharat)

Attempt To Derail Goods Train

North Central Railway Public Relations Officer Prashasti Srivastava said that the goods train's loco pilot complained about cement blocks being placed on the tracks at kilometre 97/1 on the Khedli-Nadbai route. The cement blocks got stuck under the goods train, damaging the engine, she said. According to the PRO, the train was moving slowly, and the loco pilot spotted the cement blocks, preventing a derailment.