Bid To Derail Goods Train Foiled In Rajasthan; Stones Pelted At Khajuraho Express
North Central Railway Public Relations Officer Prashasti Srivastava said the engine of the goods train engine suffered damage in the incident.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST
Alwar: Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the intercity Khajuraho Express on the Agra-Bandikui railway line even as an attempt was made to derail a goods train in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday night, a railway official said.
According to railway officials, unknown miscreants pelted stones at the Khajuraho Express, which was moving from Khedli town towards Nadbai here. A window of the train's AC coach was broken in the incident. Upon the train's arrival in Jaipur, the control room informed Khedli station about the incident at 10:30 pm. The Khedli RPF police registered a case against unknown persons in this regard.
Attempt To Derail Goods Train
North Central Railway Public Relations Officer Prashasti Srivastava said that the goods train's loco pilot complained about cement blocks being placed on the tracks at kilometre 97/1 on the Khedli-Nadbai route. The cement blocks got stuck under the goods train, damaging the engine, she said. According to the PRO, the train was moving slowly, and the loco pilot spotted the cement blocks, preventing a derailment.
“After receiving the information, police and RPF officials reached the spot. They removed the pieces of cement facing from the tracks, and the goods train departed after about 20 minutes”.
Land leveling Work Underway For Agra-Bandikui Double Line
Fencing with cement poles and wire had been erected along the railway land, but the fencing has been damaged at several places. It is believed that the miscreants took the cement blocks and placed them on the tracks in an attempt to derail the train.
Upon receiving information about the incident, RPF Assistant Commandant Mathura reached the spot at night to take stock of the situation. Senior Commandant of RPF Agra also arrived at the spot as part of investigation into the incident.
PRO Srivastava stated that the Railway's preliminary investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the civil police against unknown persons.
Read More: