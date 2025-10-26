ETV Bharat / state

Attempt to Sell Newborn Foiled in Kerala's Kumarakom: Three, Including Father Arrested

Kottayam: In a shocking incident, police in Kumarakom arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to sell a three-month-old baby boy.

The accused include the infant’s father, who hails from Assam, the man who came to buy the baby, and a middleman involved in the deal. According to police, the infant's father tried to sell his child for Rs 50,000. The alleged buyer, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Erattupetta, had reportedly come to Kumarakom to complete the transaction.

The baby’s mother, however, opposed the sale and alerted her co-workers when she learned of the plan. Upon confirming that the attempt was real, she promptly informed the police, leading to the timely intervention that prevented the sale.

“If the police had not acted quickly, the baby would have been sold,” said Ansil, a local labourer who also claimed that the father had already accepted an advance payment of Rs 1,000.

Following the arrests, authorities have relocated the baby’s mother and her children to a secure location. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether any larger trafficking network is involved.