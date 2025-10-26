Attempt to Sell Newborn Foiled in Kerala's Kumarakom: Three, Including Father Arrested
The father was trying to sell his child for Rs 50,000 to a man from Uttar Pradesh with the help of a middleman.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
Kottayam: In a shocking incident, police in Kumarakom arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to sell a three-month-old baby boy.
The accused include the infant’s father, who hails from Assam, the man who came to buy the baby, and a middleman involved in the deal. According to police, the infant's father tried to sell his child for Rs 50,000. The alleged buyer, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Erattupetta, had reportedly come to Kumarakom to complete the transaction.
The baby’s mother, however, opposed the sale and alerted her co-workers when she learned of the plan. Upon confirming that the attempt was real, she promptly informed the police, leading to the timely intervention that prevented the sale.
“If the police had not acted quickly, the baby would have been sold,” said Ansil, a local labourer who also claimed that the father had already accepted an advance payment of Rs 1,000.
Following the arrests, authorities have relocated the baby’s mother and her children to a secure location. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether any larger trafficking network is involved.
Last month, a month-old baby boy was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 50,000 due to poverty, but was rescued on Sunday by Jharkhand Police, a senior officer said.
The action came after Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the matter and directed the police to take immediate steps to rescue the boy. A couple from Lesliganj area in Palamu district allegedly sold their son for Rs 50,000 due to extreme poverty, Lesliganj Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said.
