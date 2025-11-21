Fake Rs 81 Lakh FD Exposed: Contractor Dupes Maharashtra University, Arrested
A criminal case has been filed against contractor Sagar Jadhav at the Goregaon police station, and he has been arrested.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Raigad: In a shocking incident of cheating, a person has secured a building contract at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology in Raigad, Maharashtra, by submitting a fake Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 81 lakh as a security deposit, a mandatory requirement in the bidding process.
Police have filed a criminal case against the accused contractor, Sagar Jadhav, at the Goregaon Police Station and arrested him.
“Jadhav had to provide an FD as a security deposit to obtain a contract for the construction of several buildings on the university campus. Though he had no money in his bank account, he made a fictitious FD of Rs 81 lakh and sent the printout to the university's administration,” they said.
University officials became suspicious upon verifying his fixed deposit and later found from the bank that it was entirely fraudulent. This prompted the administration to launch an internal investigation, which revealed the fraud, following which a complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station. Police have booked Jadhav for cheating and arrested him.
“A formal complaint has been lodged by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology. This case is being thoroughly investigated by the police. An independent team has been tasked with investigating this issue. The Raigad District Superintendent of Police, Aanchal Dalal, is in charge of this investigation,” said Inspector Vijay Surve of Goregaon Police Station.
Meanwhile, the administration expressed shock over the episode, which raised several questions about how an attempt was made to get a contract by generating a large number of fake documents.
