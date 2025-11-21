ETV Bharat / state

Fake Rs 81 Lakh FD Exposed: Contractor Dupes Maharashtra University, Arrested

Raigad: In a shocking incident of cheating, a person has secured a building contract at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology in Raigad, Maharashtra, by submitting a fake Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 81 lakh as a security deposit, a mandatory requirement in the bidding process.

Police have filed a criminal case against the accused contractor, Sagar Jadhav, at the Goregaon Police Station and arrested him.

“Jadhav had to provide an FD as a security deposit to obtain a contract for the construction of several buildings on the university campus. Though he had no money in his bank account, he made a fictitious FD of Rs 81 lakh and sent the printout to the university's administration,” they said.