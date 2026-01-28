Three Burnt Alive In Attempt Over Land Dispute In Dhanbad, One In Critical Condition
Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Dhanbad: A land dispute in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district took a violent turn late Tuesday night, when three people were allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire in the Jorapokhar police station area.
According to the police, the incident occurred late Tuesday night in the Digwadih area. The dispute reportedly erupted over a gumti (small shop). Madan Ram has been accused of pouring petrol on his own cousins, Utsav Ram, Vivek Ram, and Vinayak Gupta, and attempting to burn them alive. Madan Ram is said to be associated with a political party.
Residents rushed to the scene after hearing screams. The three injured victims were immediately shifted to a private hospital. Doctors said that Utsav Ram’s condition remains critical, while the other two victims, who also suffered burn injuries, are undergoing treatment.
The victim’s family alleged that a long-standing land dispute had been going on between Madan Ram and Utsav Ram for several years. They further claimed that there had been previous attempts on their lives as well, but no strict action was taken earlier.
On Wednesday, Jorapokhar police reached the hospital and recorded the statements of the injured victims. The affected family has demanded strict action against the accused and justice in the matter.
Confirming the incident, Jorapokhar police station Sub-Inspector Bipin Kumar said that the police are investigating the case seriously. “Further legal action will be taken based on the statements of the victims and the evidence collected,” he said.
