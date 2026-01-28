ETV Bharat / state

Three Burnt Alive In Attempt Over Land Dispute In Dhanbad, One In Critical Condition

Dhanbad: A land dispute in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district took a violent turn late Tuesday night, when three people were allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire in the Jorapokhar police station area.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Tuesday night in the Digwadih area. The dispute reportedly erupted over a gumti (small shop). Madan Ram has been accused of pouring petrol on his own cousins, Utsav Ram, Vivek Ram, and Vinayak Gupta, and attempting to burn them alive. Madan Ram is said to be associated with a political party.

Residents rushed to the scene after hearing screams. The three injured victims were immediately shifted to a private hospital. Doctors said that Utsav Ram’s condition remains critical, while the other two victims, who also suffered burn injuries, are undergoing treatment.