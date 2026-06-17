Attempt Made To Hurl Petrol Bombs At RSS Office In Ranchi, Police Launch Probe
Two unidentified men allegedly tried to throw petrol-filled bottles at an RSS office in Ranchi, but the attack failed and caused no damage.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Ranchi: An attempt was allegedly made late Tuesday night to attack the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located at Nivaranpur in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
According to police, two unidentified men tried to throw petrol-filled bottles into the RSS premises. However, both bottles fell before crossing the boundary wall, and no damage was caused to the office.
Following the incident, Ranchi Police launched an investigation and began searching for the suspects. Ranchi City Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana said that a probe was initiated immediately after the matter came to light.
Preliminary findings suggest that two individuals were involved in the attack attempt. Multiple teams, including forensic experts from the FSL, have been deployed to investigate the case.
Chilli Sauce Bottles Used As Petrol Bombs
Police have obtained CCTV footage showing two suspects attempting to throw petrol-filled bottles toward the RSS office. During the first attempt, the burning fuse reportedly fell to the ground before the bottle could ignite properly, rendering the petrol bomb ineffective. A second bottle was then thrown, but it failed to reach the office premises.
The investigation revealed that empty chilli sauce bottles had been converted into improvised petrol bombs and used in the attack attempt.
According to local residents, some hotel employees near the RSS office are under suspicion. A few days ago, RSS office representatives reportedly lodged a complaint against the hotel over cleanliness and other concerns. The dispute had been ongoing since then.
Police are also examining whether hotel employees were involved in the incident. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding their role.
BJP Leaders Visit RSS Office
Soon after news of the incident emerged, BJP leader Babulal Marandi, along with several party MLAs and workers, visited the RSS office. BJP leaders questioned the law-and-order situation in the state and demanded a fair investigation and the swift arrest of those responsible for the attack attempt.
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