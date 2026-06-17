ETV Bharat / state

Attempt Made To Hurl Petrol Bombs At RSS Office In Ranchi, Police Launch Probe

Ranchi: An attempt was allegedly made late Tuesday night to attack the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located at Nivaranpur in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

According to police, two unidentified men tried to throw petrol-filled bottles into the RSS premises. However, both bottles fell before crossing the boundary wall, and no damage was caused to the office.

Following the incident, Ranchi Police launched an investigation and began searching for the suspects. Ranchi City Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana said that a probe was initiated immediately after the matter came to light.

Preliminary findings suggest that two individuals were involved in the attack attempt. Multiple teams, including forensic experts from the FSL, have been deployed to investigate the case.

Chilli Sauce Bottles Used As Petrol Bombs

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing two suspects attempting to throw petrol-filled bottles toward the RSS office. During the first attempt, the burning fuse reportedly fell to the ground before the bottle could ignite properly, rendering the petrol bomb ineffective. A second bottle was then thrown, but it failed to reach the office premises.