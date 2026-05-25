ETV Bharat / state

Attappadi Madhu Murder: Kerala High Court Acquits First Accused In Tribal Youth's Lynching

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday acquitted Hussain, the first accused in the lynching of Madhu, a mentally challenged tribal youth in Attappady in Palakkad district.

The division bench, comprising Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, accepted the petition filed by Hussain and quashed his sentence, noting that he had no direct involvement in the murder. However, the court dismissed the appeals filed by the other accused convicted by the trial court. Therefore, the 7-year rigorous imprisonment sentence by a lower court in Mannarkkad for them will stand.

Out of the total 16 accused in the case, the 1st, 4th, and 11th accused were acquitted by the lower court, which the High Court upheld on Monday. The Kerala HC will pronounce a verdict on the plea of prosecution for a more rigorous punishment for the remaining accused later today.

The 2018 case pertains to the incident on February 22, when a mob brutally assaulted and killed Madhu, a tribal youth, at Mukkali in Attappadi, Palakkad, accusing him of theft. Subsequently, in April 2023, the Mannarkkad SC/ST Special Court found 14 out of the 16 accused guilty and sentenced 13 key accused to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment.