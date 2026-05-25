Attappadi Madhu Murder: Kerala High Court Acquits First Accused In Tribal Youth's Lynching
The High Court, however, dismissed the appeals filed by the other accused convicted by the trial court.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday acquitted Hussain, the first accused in the lynching of Madhu, a mentally challenged tribal youth in Attappady in Palakkad district.
The division bench, comprising Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, accepted the petition filed by Hussain and quashed his sentence, noting that he had no direct involvement in the murder. However, the court dismissed the appeals filed by the other accused convicted by the trial court. Therefore, the 7-year rigorous imprisonment sentence by a lower court in Mannarkkad for them will stand.
Out of the total 16 accused in the case, the 1st, 4th, and 11th accused were acquitted by the lower court, which the High Court upheld on Monday. The Kerala HC will pronounce a verdict on the plea of prosecution for a more rigorous punishment for the remaining accused later today.
The 2018 case pertains to the incident on February 22, when a mob brutally assaulted and killed Madhu, a tribal youth, at Mukkali in Attappadi, Palakkad, accusing him of theft. Subsequently, in April 2023, the Mannarkkad SC/ST Special Court found 14 out of the 16 accused guilty and sentenced 13 key accused to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment.
Both sides approached the High Court challenging this verdict. The State Government and Madhu's mother, Malli, filed a petition arguing that the 7-year rigorous imprisonment awarded by the trial court was too lenient. They demanded that murder charges be invoked against them and their sentences be enhanced to life imprisonment. The petition also sought the conviction of the two accused, who were previously acquitted by the trial court.
Commenting on the High Court acquitting the first accused, the prosecution clarified that the court acquitted the first accused, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The primary allegation against Hussain was that he was the last person to kick Madhu while he was tied to a tree, following which Madhu died. However, the prosecution stated that the first accused was acquitted due to the absence of digital evidence.
"Currently, the first accused has been exonerated, and the High Court has upheld the lower court's verdict acquitting the 4th and 11th accused. The conviction of the remaining 13 accused has been ensured. The High Court will pronounce its sentences by this afternoon," the prosecution said.
Meanwhile, all the accused, including those currently in jail, were produced in person before the court today to hear the verdict. The acquitted individuals were also directed to appear. The court is considering both the petitions filed by the convicted individuals seeking to quash the sentence awarded by the Mannarkkad Special Court, as well as the petition filed by the State Government.
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