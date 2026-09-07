Keralam Double Murder: Husband Emerges Prime Suspect In Murder Of Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter
The identities of the victims and the exact circumstances surrounding the murders are expected to become clearer after the completion of the post-mortem examination.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Palakkad: Keralam Police have made significant progress in the investigation into the gruesome double murder in Attappadi, with preliminary findings pointing to a possible family dispute and the woman's husband emerging as the prime suspect.
The decapitated bodies of a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, and a five-year-old girl were found packed in plastic covers and discarded in three sacks along the banks of the Bhavani River at Cheerakkadavu in Attappadi.
Investigators suspect that the victims were natives of West Bengal who had recently arrived in Kerala and were working in estates in the Attappadi area. According to preliminary information, the family had reached Keralam around 20 days before the bodies were discovered.
Police are examining the possibility that the woman's husband killed her as well as their child following a family dispute and subsequently fled to West Bengal.
Suspect Believed to Have Fled Keralam
Palakkad Additional Superintendent of Police Santhosh C R said preliminary tracking with the assistance of the Cyber Cell indicated that the suspect may have left Keralam after the crime and travelled towards West Bengal.
Police are coordinating with authorities in other states and reviewing CCTV footage from areas along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to trace the suspect.
“Initial tracking with the help of the Cyber Cell indicates that the suspect fled Kerala for West Bengal after committing the crime. We are also examining CCTV footage from the Tamil Nadu border and coordinating with police in other states,” the Additional SP said.
The bodies are estimated to have been dumped around four to five days before their discovery, police said. Investigators believe the strong current in the Bhavani River during the period may have been used to dispose of the bodies.
Police Probe Possibility Of Multiple Accused
Investigators are also examining whether more than one person was involved in the crime.
Forensic findings indicate that machinery or mechanical tools may have been used to sever the victims' heads. The bodies were allegedly folded, wrapped in plastic sheets and packed into sacks before being abandoned near the river.
Given the nature of the crime and the manner in which the bodies were handled, police are investigating the possibility that the accused had assistance from others.
The murders are believed to have taken place at another location, with the bodies subsequently transported and dumped near the Bhavani River.
Bodies Found By Local Residents
The horrifying discovery was made on Sunday afternoon when local residents grazing cattle near the riverbank noticed suspicious sacks and alerted the police.
The Puthoor police subsequently registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The bodies have been shifted to the Thrissur Government Medical College for post-mortem examination. Police expect the forensic and post-mortem reports to provide crucial evidence regarding the exact time and cause of death.
Rice Sack Provides Key Lead
Investigators received an important breakthrough after examining markings found on one of the rice sacks used to pack the bodies.
Police traced the sack to a consignment that was reportedly transported from Coimbatore to a shop in Kottathara, Attappadi. The lead has prompted investigators to expand the probe across the Tamil Nadu border and among migrant worker settlements in the area.
Police are also checking missing person complaints from Attappadi, other parts of Palakkad and neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu to establish the identities of the victims.
A special investigation team led by Agali Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ashokan is probing the case.
Police said the investigation is continuing on multiple leads, and the identities of the victims and the exact circumstances surrounding the murders are expected to become clearer after the completion of the post-mortem examination and further forensic analysis.
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