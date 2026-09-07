ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Double Murder: Husband Emerges Prime Suspect In Murder Of Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter

Police bring in a sniffer dog to search for clues during the investigation into the double murder in Attapadi. ( ETV Bharat )

Palakkad: Keralam Police have made significant progress in the investigation into the gruesome double murder in Attappadi, with preliminary findings pointing to a possible family dispute and the woman's husband emerging as the prime suspect.

The decapitated bodies of a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, and a five-year-old girl were found packed in plastic covers and discarded in three sacks along the banks of the Bhavani River at Cheerakkadavu in Attappadi.

Investigators suspect that the victims were natives of West Bengal who had recently arrived in Kerala and were working in estates in the Attappadi area. According to preliminary information, the family had reached Keralam around 20 days before the bodies were discovered.

Police are examining the possibility that the woman's husband killed her as well as their child following a family dispute and subsequently fled to West Bengal.

Suspect Believed to Have Fled Keralam

Palakkad Additional Superintendent of Police Santhosh C R said preliminary tracking with the assistance of the Cyber Cell indicated that the suspect may have left Keralam after the crime and travelled towards West Bengal.

Police are coordinating with authorities in other states and reviewing CCTV footage from areas along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to trace the suspect.

“Initial tracking with the help of the Cyber Cell indicates that the suspect fled Kerala for West Bengal after committing the crime. We are also examining CCTV footage from the Tamil Nadu border and coordinating with police in other states,” the Additional SP said.

The bodies are estimated to have been dumped around four to five days before their discovery, police said. Investigators believe the strong current in the Bhavani River during the period may have been used to dispose of the bodies.

Police Probe Possibility Of Multiple Accused

Investigators are also examining whether more than one person was involved in the crime.

Forensic findings indicate that machinery or mechanical tools may have been used to sever the victims' heads. The bodies were allegedly folded, wrapped in plastic sheets and packed into sacks before being abandoned near the river.

Given the nature of the crime and the manner in which the bodies were handled, police are investigating the possibility that the accused had assistance from others.