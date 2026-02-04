ETV Bharat / state

Attacks On Sanatana Dharma Will Not Be Tolerated In Telangana, Says BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

Mahbubnagar: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday warned that attacks on Sanatana Dharma in Telangana would not be tolerated. He accused the Congress-led state government of remaining silent despite alleged attacks on Hindu temples and encroachments on temple lands. He claimed that such actions were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Nitin Nabin was speaking at the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Sammelan (Victory Resolution Conference) held in Mahbubnagar as part of the party’s campaign for the Telangana municipal elections. This was his first visit to Telangana after assuming charge as BJP National President.

Addressing party workers, Nabin alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its election promises. “The assurances made to farmers, including loan waivers and support for agricultural labourers, have not been implemented. The government has cheated Scheduled Castes, tribals, and Backward Classes,” he said.

He further accused the state government of promoting corruption, alleging that an “RR tax” or bribe was being demanded for development works and bill approvals. “This corrupt and commission-driven government must be uprooted. For justice to reach all sections of society, the BJP must be elected,” he said.