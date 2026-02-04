ETV Bharat / state

Attacks On Sanatana Dharma Will Not Be Tolerated In Telangana, Says BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin was speaking at the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Sammelan held in Mahbubnagar as part of the party’s campaign for the Telangana municipal elections.

Nitin Nabin. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 4, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST

Mahbubnagar: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday warned that attacks on Sanatana Dharma in Telangana would not be tolerated. He accused the Congress-led state government of remaining silent despite alleged attacks on Hindu temples and encroachments on temple lands. He claimed that such actions were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Nitin Nabin was speaking at the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Sammelan (Victory Resolution Conference) held in Mahbubnagar as part of the party’s campaign for the Telangana municipal elections. This was his first visit to Telangana after assuming charge as BJP National President.

Addressing party workers, Nabin alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its election promises. “The assurances made to farmers, including loan waivers and support for agricultural labourers, have not been implemented. The government has cheated Scheduled Castes, tribals, and Backward Classes,” he said.

He further accused the state government of promoting corruption, alleging that an “RR tax” or bribe was being demanded for development works and bill approvals. “This corrupt and commission-driven government must be uprooted. For justice to reach all sections of society, the BJP must be elected,” he said.

The BJP National president also highlighted the Centre’s contribution to Telangana. He said the Union government had allocated more than Rs 5,400 crore for railway projects in the state and approved three high-speed rail corridors. He also said that two industrial corridors were under construction in Telangana.

Referring to the Congress party, Nabin accused its leaders of engaging in vote-bank politics. “Congress leaders are vying for the Muslim vote bank. During their rule, no justice was done to the weaker sections. Funds for SC and ST welfare schemes are being cut, while efforts are being made to strengthen the Waqf Board,” he alleged.

He reiterated that the BJP would oppose any attempts to undermine Hindu beliefs. “Despite attacks on Hindu temples, the Congress government remains silent. Temple lands are being encroached upon, and Hindu sentiments are being hurt. We will not tolerate attacks on Sanatana Dharma in the state,” Nabin said.

