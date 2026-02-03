Attacks On Kashmiris, Law Varsity Site Dominate Question Hour Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the adjournment motion by PDP MLA Waheed Para “can't be admitted on such issues and rules don't permit”.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Jammu: The attack on Kashmiri residents in outside states and the site for the proposed National Law University (NLU) marked the beginning of the question hour of J&K Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
As soon as the House commenced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) raised placards demanding establishing NLU in Jammu and MLA Vijaypur Surjit Singh Slathia said, "We are not against Kashmir and it has been learnt that NLU has been given to Kashmir but the same should be given to Jammu as well."
National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul raised the issue of assault on Kashmiris in outside states while urging the government to seriously take up the matter with concerned states.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para called the attack on Kashmiris a matter of concern. He said that Kashmiri students were being targeted in other states and were being forced to vacate their rented rooms.
“I have already submitted an adjournment motion on the issue and a discussion should be held in the House regarding the issue."
Reacting to Para's adjournment motion, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the adjournment motion “can't be admitted on such issues and rules don't permit”. “But you can raise the question in the House and also discuss it in the upcoming motion of thanks on Lieutenant Governor's address."
Rather asked all the MLAs to stand by the decision taken in the business advisory committee and allow question hour to function. "The question hour is when you can make the government accountable and address the issues of people," he said.
Reacting to BJP MLAs raising placards in the House, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said the saffron party legislators' move was an “encroachment to decisions taken in the business advisory committee to maintain the decorum of the House”. “The NLU has been allotted to Kashmir in the union budget and it has to be established there."
This is the second budget session of Omar Abdullah government which began on Monday with LG's address. The discussion on the motion of thanks will commence today after the question hour.