Attacks On Kashmiris, Law Varsity Site Dominate Question Hour Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Jammu: The attack on Kashmiri residents in outside states and the site for the proposed National Law University (NLU) marked the beginning of the question hour of J&K Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

As soon as the House commenced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) raised placards demanding establishing NLU in Jammu and MLA Vijaypur Surjit Singh Slathia said, "We are not against Kashmir and it has been learnt that NLU has been given to Kashmir but the same should be given to Jammu as well."

National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul raised the issue of assault on Kashmiris in outside states while urging the government to seriously take up the matter with concerned states.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para called the attack on Kashmiris a matter of concern. He said that Kashmiri students were being targeted in other states and were being forced to vacate their rented rooms.

“I have already submitted an adjournment motion on the issue and a discussion should be held in the House regarding the issue."