ETV Bharat / state

Attack On Vessel Near Hormuz Strait: Deceased Sailor Hailed From Gujarat, Kin Plan Burial In Oman

Khambhalia: A 25-year-old sailor who died after a suspected drone attack on an Indian-flagged cargo vessel off the Oman coast near the Strait of Hormuz hailed from Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district, a relative of the vessel owner said on Wednesday.

Nahim Ajij Gandhar was among the 14 crew members on board the vessel, which was registered at Bedi port in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district. He said all the crew members were residents of Salaya. The sailor’s family has decided to conduct Gandhar’s burial in Oman, citing delays in completing formalities, he said.

The projectile hit, which triggered strong condemnation from India, destroyed the mechanised sailing vessel (MSV) and the consignment of dates it was carrying, said Akbar Ahmed Sumbhaniya, whose younger brother Jusab owns the vessel.

An MSV is a hybrid watercraft that retains traditional sailing rigs and hull designs (such as wooden cargo dhows or kotias) while also being fitted with a mechanical propulsion engine (typically a diesel engine) and a propeller.

The vessel, Al Jusufi, was carrying nearly 900 metric tonnes of dates from Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates to Porbandar when it was struck on November 2 off the Oman coast near Limah, said Sumbhaniya.

“Gandhar was at the steering wheel inside the cabin when the attack took place. One side of his leg was completely fractured, and his left hand was also badly injured,” Sumbhaniya told PTI over the phone from Salaya.

Sumbhaniya said he received a call from the MSV’s captain at around 4.45 pm on November 2, informing him that the vessel had come under a drone attack and caught fire. “Within five minutes of the attack, the crew members boarded a lifeboat,” he said.

The vessel was sailing close to the Omani coastline, around two km from the shore and a few nautical miles after crossing the port of Limah, when the suspected drone attack took place, according to Sumbhaniya.

He said the attack destroyed the vessel, causing a loss of Rs 2-3 crore, and the consignment of dates. Sumbhaniya said the MSV operated from Salaya, where he and his brother live. The crew had been deployed on the vessel three to four months ago after travelling from Gujarat to the UAE in May-June, he said.

Gandhar’s family has decided to conduct his burial at Khasab port in Oman instead of bringing his body back to India, citing delays in completing formalities, he said. The other crew members have already applied for visas and are awaiting clearance. They would return to India by flight once formalities are completed, he said.

In a post on X on November 3, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said his ministry and the Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation.