ETV Bharat / state

'Attack On Linguistic Identity': PDP Slams J&K Govt's Snub To Urdu In Draft Recruitment Rules

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed the decision to make Urdu non-mandatory in draft revenue services recruitment, viewing it as an attack on the linguistic and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Urdu, which has been a long-standing requisite alongside bachelor’s degree for revenue services in Jammu and Kashmir, has been abolished from the newly amended draft recruitment rules.

The draft recruitment rules for J&K Revenue Service Recruitment Rules for non-gazetted posts were released by the revenue department for inviting objections within fifteen days of its notification. ETV Bharat was the first to report it a day ago.

“This move represents a deliberate attempt to sideline and erase Urdu from the administrative framework of the region, despite its historic and institutional significance. Urdu has for generations been the backbone of revenue records, land documentation, and official communication in Jammu and Kashmir,” said PDP spokesperson, demanding it be restored as the essential criterion for recruitment.

This change in rules follows almost a year after the Bharatiya Janata Party protested and demanded the knowledge of Urdu non-mandatory for Naib Tehsildar posts in the revenue department. The Central Administrative Tribunal had scrapped Urdu as a compulsory language requirement in June 2025.

Condemning the decision to remove Urdu as a mandatory qualification, the PDP said diluting its role is not only culturally insensitive but also administratively unsound.