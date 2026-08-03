ETV Bharat / state

Attack On ED Officials: Kerala HC Grants Bail To Several Accused

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted regular bail to several persons accused of attacking ED officials following a search at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in May this year.

Justice Kauser Edappagath granted the relief to the accused despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claiming that the attack was a "coordinated and organised assault" and not a spontaneous protest. The detailed order of the court is awaited.

The agency had contended that the May 27 attack on its officials cannot be viewed as an ordinary law-and-order incident or a spontaneous public protest, as it happened following the conclusion of a several-hours long search proceedings.

The ED search was linked to financial dealings between Vijayan's daughter's firm and a sand mining company, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). Investigating agencies allege that Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, and her firm, Exalogic Solutions, received money from CMRL, a sand-mining company, between 2017 and 2020 for IT and consultancy services that were allegedly never provided.