Attack On EC Observer's Vehicle: Commission Writes To Bengal DG, Seeks Action Taken Report By Jan 6

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday flagged serious security lapses during the visit of an Electoral Roll Observer to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing camps in parts of West Bengal, and sought a detailed action taken report from the state police by January 6.

In a letter to the Director General of police, the Commission said that the Observer, senior bureaucrat C Murugan, in a report highlighted a series of incidents during his visit to SIR hearing camps on December 29 in Magrahat-I, Magrahat-II and Kulpi blocks in South 24 Parganas district. Similar concerns were echoed in reports submitted by the Special Electoral Roll Observer and the Chief Electoral Officer, it said.

After examining the reports, the Commission observed that despite advance intimation of the tour programme to the sub-divisional officer and the superintendent of police concerned, adequate security arrangements were not made, and the Observer was compelled to move through sensitive areas without proper police protection.

Incidents of sloganeering, mob gathering, obstruction of official work and damage to the Observer's vehicle were also reported, the letter said, adding that an FIR was lodged on December 29 against 30 to 40 unknown people after repeated efforts.

"These incidents reflect serious lapses on the part of the police administration," the Commission said, and directed the DGP to furnish an action taken report detailing police action, follow-up measures and steps initiated to fix responsibility by 5 PM on January 6.