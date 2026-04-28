ETV Bharat / state

'Attack On Culture And Religion': PDP Protests Removal Of Urdu From Revenue Services By J&K Govt

Srinagar: Days after removal of Urdu as compulsory language for revenue services by the Jammu and Kashmir government, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protested against the move on Tuesday.

“Removal of Urdu from the revenue services is an attack on our culture, religion. This language is a link between different divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and also the diverse people which live here. We are not going to tolerate its removal,” Iltija Mufti, PDP functionary, told reporters here after protesting against the government’s decision.

She launched a scathing attack on the chief minister Omar Abdullah, saying that the National Conference was elected by the people to safeguard its culture and identity. “But the CM is busy in marathons while running away from his duties,” she said.