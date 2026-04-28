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'Attack On Culture And Religion': PDP Protests Removal Of Urdu From Revenue Services By J&K Govt

PDP leader Iltija Mufti attacked CM Omar Abdullah, who she said, was "busy in marathons while running away from his duties".

PDP leaders protest removal of Urdu from Revenue Services in Jammu and Kashmir
PDP leaders protest removal of Urdu from Revenue Services in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Srinagar: Days after removal of Urdu as compulsory language for revenue services by the Jammu and Kashmir government, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protested against the move on Tuesday.

“Removal of Urdu from the revenue services is an attack on our culture, religion. This language is a link between different divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and also the diverse people which live here. We are not going to tolerate its removal,” Iltija Mufti, PDP functionary, told reporters here after protesting against the government’s decision.

She launched a scathing attack on the chief minister Omar Abdullah, saying that the National Conference was elected by the people to safeguard its culture and identity. “But the CM is busy in marathons while running away from his duties,” she said.

Urdu was removed as a compulsory language from the revenue services by the revenue department. Although it is an official language of the UT, its removal, a demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party, from the revenue services created uproar from the PDP and Peoples Conference.

Urdu has been the official language of J&K for over a century, with extensive revenue records maintained in the language since the Maharaja Pratap's reign. Urdu was replaced by Persian as the official language during Maharaj rule.

A year ago, Urdu as a language necessary for revenue exams was taken to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which scrapped the requirement in its order dated July 14, 2025. This was demanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supportive outfits in the Jammu region.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti protests removal of Urdu from draft recruitment rules by J&K Govt
PDP leader Iltija Mufti protests removal of Urdu from draft recruitment rules by J&K Govt (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat last week reported that on April 10, the revenue department released the draft of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Service Recruitment Rules for non-gazetted posts for inviting objections within fifteen days of its notification in which Urdu was removed as a compulsory qualifying language.

Read More:

  1. Urdu, Once Compulsory For Key Revenue Posts In Jammu Kashmir, Dropped In Draft Recruitment Rules
  2. 'Attack On Linguistic Identity': PDP Slams J&K Govt's Snub To Urdu In Draft Recruitment Rules

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