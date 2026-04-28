'Attack On Culture And Religion': PDP Protests Removal Of Urdu From Revenue Services By J&K Govt
PDP leader Iltija Mufti attacked CM Omar Abdullah, who she said, was "busy in marathons while running away from his duties".
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Days after removal of Urdu as compulsory language for revenue services by the Jammu and Kashmir government, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protested against the move on Tuesday.
“Removal of Urdu from the revenue services is an attack on our culture, religion. This language is a link between different divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and also the diverse people which live here. We are not going to tolerate its removal,” Iltija Mufti, PDP functionary, told reporters here after protesting against the government’s decision.
Party leader Ms. @IltijaMufti_ staged a protest in Srinagar against the government— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 28, 2026
to remove Urdu as a mandatory language for revenue records. She termed the decision an attack on the region’s linguistic heritage, stressing that Urdu remains central to J&K’s administrative… pic.twitter.com/eqjOKK7RSv
She launched a scathing attack on the chief minister Omar Abdullah, saying that the National Conference was elected by the people to safeguard its culture and identity. “But the CM is busy in marathons while running away from his duties,” she said.
Urdu was removed as a compulsory language from the revenue services by the revenue department. Although it is an official language of the UT, its removal, a demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party, from the revenue services created uproar from the PDP and Peoples Conference.
Urdu has been the official language of J&K for over a century, with extensive revenue records maintained in the language since the Maharaja Pratap's reign. Urdu was replaced by Persian as the official language during Maharaj rule.
Party leader @IltijaMufti_ protests in Srinagar, slams govt for diluting Urdu’s mandatory role in revenue records. pic.twitter.com/8sSdmaVEPh— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 28, 2026
A year ago, Urdu as a language necessary for revenue exams was taken to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which scrapped the requirement in its order dated July 14, 2025. This was demanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supportive outfits in the Jammu region.
ETV Bharat last week reported that on April 10, the revenue department released the draft of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Service Recruitment Rules for non-gazetted posts for inviting objections within fifteen days of its notification in which Urdu was removed as a compulsory qualifying language.
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