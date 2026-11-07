ETV Bharat / state

ATS Detains 14 Bangladeshi Nationals Illegally Residing In Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad has detained 14 suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city, police said on Saturday. They have been moved to a detention centre in Manesar, they added. The detentions came during a major operation led by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.

The operation was carried out based on secret intelligence inputs and detailed investigations by a joint team comprising ATS Gurugram, Special Operations Group (SOG) Nuh, SOG Rohtak and other ATS personnel, police said.

During the investigation, the team recovered Bangladeshi identity cards and other documents, but they did not have valid visas, passports or any other required authorisation to stay in India, police said.

The operation was carried out on the Centre’s directives and national security concerns, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the detained individuals were identified as Mohammad Lutfur Rahman (17), Mohammad Raju Mian (20), Sakib Hussain (18), Mohammad Tarek Ul Islam (17), Ilyas Ali (18), Mohammad Feruz Islam (19), Mohammad Anarul Haque (30), Sakib Rana (19), Ghulam Rabbani (23), Mohammad Jewel Rana (20), Anwar Hussain (37), Ariful alias Alauddin (22), Mohammad Masud Rana (27) and Raju Alam (28).