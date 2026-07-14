ETV Bharat / state

ATS Detains 45 People In Pune Region Over Suspected Links To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti

Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday detained 45 people from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural for questioning over suspected links to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media, sources said.

The action comes a week after the ATS conducted a major operation in Nagpur against individuals allegedly in contact with the Pakistan-based gangster.

According to sources, the ATS had identified 66 individuals suspected of being in contact with Shahzad Bhatti through various social media platforms. Of these, 45 have so far been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The operation was launched on suspicion of possible involvement in anti-national activities. Investigators are examining the suspects' social media accounts, chat histories, call records and financial transactions to determine whether they had any links to activities prejudicial to national security.