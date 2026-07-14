ATS Detains 45 People In Pune Region Over Suspected Links To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti
The action comes a week after the ATS conducted a major operation in Nagpur against individuals allegedly in contact with the Pakistan-based gangster.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 11:22 PM IST
Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday detained 45 people from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural for questioning over suspected links to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media, sources said.
The action comes a week after the ATS conducted a major operation in Nagpur against individuals allegedly in contact with the Pakistan-based gangster.
According to sources, the ATS had identified 66 individuals suspected of being in contact with Shahzad Bhatti through various social media platforms. Of these, 45 have so far been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.
The operation was launched on suspicion of possible involvement in anti-national activities. Investigators are examining the suspects' social media accounts, chat histories, call records and financial transactions to determine whether they had any links to activities prejudicial to national security.
Sources said the investigation is still underway, and the ATS is continuing its search for the remaining suspects. Further action is likely as the probe progresses.
The authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of those detained or confirmed whether any arrests have been made. Officials are expected to take further action based on the findings of the investigation.
Last week, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a statewide operation during which it questioned 112 persons allegedly linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.
Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to allegedly influence youths towards anti-national activities, an ATS official said. He said that teams from all 14 ATS units simultaneously carried out the operation in the morning.
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