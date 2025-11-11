ETV Bharat / state

ATS Collects Records Of Lucknow Doctor Held In Faridabad Terror Module Case

Kanpur: Following the arrest of Dr Shaheen Siddiqui with an AK-47 from Lucknow in connection with a vast terror network, the ATS team on Monday visited GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, where she used to be a lecturer, to collect records.

Confirming the visit, principal Dr Sanjay Kala said the ATS team went to room number 62, next to his office, and asked a clerk, Rakesh, for Dr Shaheen's documents, which were immediately handed over. Learning about the case, Dr Kala, along with vice-principal Dr Richa Giri and other departmental officers, examined the documents.

"Dr Shaheen joined GSVM Medical College in 2006 as a lecturer of the pharmacology department. Between 2009 and 2010, she was sent to the Government Medical College, Kannauj, for six months. In 2013, she abruptly left the college without notice. An investigation was conducted on government orders, and Dr Shaheen was found guilty and dismissed in 2021," Kala said.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Dr Shaheen from Lucknow for her link with a terrorist module and an AK-47 was recovered from her car. She is said to be the girlfriend of Dr Muzammil from Kashmir, who was also arrested in connection with the Faridabad terror plot. She is also accused of being associated with the Pakistani terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.