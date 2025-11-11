ATS Collects Records Of Lucknow Doctor Held In Faridabad Terror Module Case
Dr Shaheen Siddiqui joined GSVM Medical College in Kanpur as a lecturer of pharmacology in 2006 and left in 2013, principal Dr Sanjay Kala said.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Kanpur: Following the arrest of Dr Shaheen Siddiqui with an AK-47 from Lucknow in connection with a vast terror network, the ATS team on Monday visited GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, where she used to be a lecturer, to collect records.
Confirming the visit, principal Dr Sanjay Kala said the ATS team went to room number 62, next to his office, and asked a clerk, Rakesh, for Dr Shaheen's documents, which were immediately handed over. Learning about the case, Dr Kala, along with vice-principal Dr Richa Giri and other departmental officers, examined the documents.
"Dr Shaheen joined GSVM Medical College in 2006 as a lecturer of the pharmacology department. Between 2009 and 2010, she was sent to the Government Medical College, Kannauj, for six months. In 2013, she abruptly left the college without notice. An investigation was conducted on government orders, and Dr Shaheen was found guilty and dismissed in 2021," Kala said.
On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Dr Shaheen from Lucknow for her link with a terrorist module and an AK-47 was recovered from her car. She is said to be the girlfriend of Dr Muzammil from Kashmir, who was also arrested in connection with the Faridabad terror plot. She is also accused of being associated with the Pakistani terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Meanwhile, an extensive combing and search operation was conducted in parts of Faridabad on Tuesday, a day after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of Dr Muzammil. Preliminary probe into the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that left 12 dead has suggested links to the alleged terror module uncovered in Faridabad.
Police said a team is camping at the Al-Falah University, where the Kashmiri doctor lived for the past three-and-a-half years, and is questioning staff and doctors there. The Al Falah University at Dhouj in Haryana's Faridabad, around 45 km from Delhi, is a private institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Several police personnel are searching in the Dhauj police station area.
"The situation in the state is peaceful. Police and other agencies are on high alert," Haryana DGP OP Singh shared in a post on X. In another post, he nixed reports about fresh recovery of explosives in Faridabad, saying, "Diwali crackers have been seized in Faridabad. This is not the recovery of explosives. The situation in Haryana is completely peaceful. The agencies are on high alert. Do not spread rumours, nor believe in them."
Investigation so far has revealed that a cleric who was detained by the police here had rented out his room to an autorickshaw driver who then gave it to Dr Muzammil for keeping "luggage" in the room. Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested on Monday, and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Also Read