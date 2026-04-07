ATS Busts International Drug Syndicate, Seizes Meth Worth Rs 25 Crore
A joint ATS operation uncovered a cross-border drug network and led to major seizure and arrests.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan ATS have busted an international drug syndicate in a joint operation, seizing 5 kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 25 crore and arresting two accused.
Acting on specific inputs that two Rajasthan-based individuals were transporting narcotics from across the border for delivery in India, Gujarat ATS formed a team under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Siddharth and leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) S.L. Chaudhary, consisting of Police Inspector (PI) D.D. Rahewar, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Manish Patel, PSI B.D. Vaghela, and other officers.
A joint team of Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan ATS set up a blockade on National Highway-68 connecting Jaisalmer and Banaskantha. During vehicle checking on the evening of April 6, 2026, a suspicious Eco car was intercepted.
On searching the vehicle, officials recovered a yellow bag containing five transparent packets of suspected narcotic substance, which was identified as methamphetamine. The accused, identified as Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalkhan, were arrested.
A case has been registered under sections 8, 21, 22, 23, 25, 28 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar police station in Barmer district, Rajasthan, and further investigation is underway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was smuggled into India from Pakistan’s Tharparkar region and unloaded in Barmer district before being transported further.
SP K. Siddharth said Gujarat ATS is taking strict action against international drug networks and further investigation is underway to identify other accused involved in the racket. "Important digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, call recordings, and videos, has also been recovered from the accused's mobile phones, which could prove to be crucial in the investigation," he said.
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