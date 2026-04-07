ETV Bharat / state

ATS Busts International Drug Syndicate, Seizes Meth Worth Rs 25 Crore

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan ATS have busted an international drug syndicate in a joint operation, seizing 5 kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 25 crore and arresting two accused.

Acting on specific inputs that two Rajasthan-based individuals were transporting narcotics from across the border for delivery in India, Gujarat ATS formed a team under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Siddharth and leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) S.L. Chaudhary, consisting of Police Inspector (PI) D.D. Rahewar, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Manish Patel, PSI B.D. Vaghela, and other officers.

A joint team of Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan ATS set up a blockade on National Highway-68 connecting Jaisalmer and Banaskantha. During vehicle checking on the evening of April 6, 2026, a suspicious Eco car was intercepted.

On searching the vehicle, officials recovered a yellow bag containing five transparent packets of suspected narcotic substance, which was identified as methamphetamine. The accused, identified as Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalkhan, were arrested.