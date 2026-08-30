ETV Bharat / state

Child Assaulted At Play School In Delhi, Police File Case Against Management, Teacher And Nanny

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the administration of a play school and one of its teachers following the alleged assault of a child in north east Delhi's Jaffrabad area.

It is alleged that the three-and-a-half-year-old child was assaulted at the play school. Following the child's deteriorating condition and doctors confirming the assault, Jafrabad police station filed a case against the school director, principal, teacher, and nanny under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on a complaint from the family.

The child's father said his son had been unable to sleep properly at night for the last few days. The child was even afraid to go to the toilet. "We took him to a doctor who during examination, detected significant swelling in both the eardrums. The doctor suspected that my son had been beaten and injured," he said.

The family demanded the school management to provide the CCTV footage which they claimed shows the child being assaulted. It is alleged that the school director initially refused to show the footage, citing various excuses, including that the CCTV was malfunctioning, and then asked the child's father to come the next day.

The child's father alleged that the school director agreed to show the footage the next day only after taking Rs 1,500. "After paying the money, when we viewed the CCTV footage, we could see our son being assaulted," he said.

The child's parents said he was slapped and tied to a chair and kicked. They also alleged that the child was denied food. The family said, in another footage, the school's nanny can be seen molesting the child.