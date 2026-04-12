ETV Bharat / state

Atmosphere Brewing In Congress To Remove Rahul Gandhi Over Poll Losses: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit out at the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming that an atmosphere is brewing in the Congress to oust him, as he is unable to ensure poll wins for the party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur, Fadnavis said that Gandhi is only fighting for his own existence and to save his leadership from the continuous defeat he is facing.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the RSS-BJP, alleging that their main objective is to finish off the Constitution because they don't want everyone in India to be considered an equal.