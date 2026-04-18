ETV Bharat / state

Atishi's Father Vijay Singh Cremated In Delhi; Leaders Across Parties Pay Tribute

New Delhi: Professor Vijay Singh, father of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Atishi and former Delhi University academic, was cremated on Saturday at Lodhi Road cremation ground, drawing leaders across parties who united in condolence and solidarity with Atishi’s family. Her father passed away on Friday, April 17.

The atmosphere at the cremation ground remained sombre, with emotional scenes as family members, colleagues, and political leaders bid farewell to the former Delhi University professor.

Atishi with her family. (Social Media)

Leaders Pay Tribute, Express Condolences

Several prominent leaders attended the last rites, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely.

All leaders paid floral tributes and expressed their condolences to Atishi and her family. Arvind Kejriwal said, "This is an extremely sad time. We all stand with Atishi and her family. May God grant peace to the departed soul."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the cremation ground and paid her respects, while other leaders described the loss as "irreparable".

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Vijay Singh ji. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family."

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed it an "irreparable loss" and said, "May God give strength to the family to bear this grief."