Atishi's Father Vijay Singh Cremated In Delhi; Leaders Across Parties Pay Tribute
Atishi bid farewell to her father, Vijay Singh, as leaders from across parties gathered in Delhi to offer condolences and pay their respects.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Professor Vijay Singh, father of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Atishi and former Delhi University academic, was cremated on Saturday at Lodhi Road cremation ground, drawing leaders across parties who united in condolence and solidarity with Atishi’s family. Her father passed away on Friday, April 17.
The atmosphere at the cremation ground remained sombre, with emotional scenes as family members, colleagues, and political leaders bid farewell to the former Delhi University professor.
Leaders Pay Tribute, Express Condolences
Several prominent leaders attended the last rites, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely.
All leaders paid floral tributes and expressed their condolences to Atishi and her family. Arvind Kejriwal said, "This is an extremely sad time. We all stand with Atishi and her family. May God grant peace to the departed soul."
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the cremation ground and paid her respects, while other leaders described the loss as "irreparable".
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Vijay Singh ji. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family."
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed it an "irreparable loss" and said, "May God give strength to the family to bear this grief."
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is a deeply personal and painful moment. We all stand with her."
Pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely added, "We are deeply saddened by his demise. In this difficult time, we stand with Atishi ji and her family. May his soul rest in peace."
The presence of leaders from different political ideologies marked a rare moment of unity, as condolences poured in across party lines.
A Scholar And Guiding Force In Atishi's Life
Vijay Singh, a former Delhi University (DU) professor, was known for his academic background and ideological clarity. He, along with Atishi’s mother, Tripta Wahi, belonged to a highly educated, left-leaning intellectual family.
Atishi's early political journey often saw her being targeted over her family background, particularly her father’s ideological leanings. Her earlier surname, "Marlena", was derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, reflecting her father's influence. However, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she dropped "Marlena" amid political controversy and adopted "Singh" as her surname.
Despite remaining largely away from public life, Vijay Singh played a crucial role as a guiding force in shaping Atishi's education and ideological grounding.
Political Fraternity Stands With Atishi
Atishi, a prominent political figure in Delhi, is currently experiencing a period of personal grief. The strong presence of leaders from across the political spectrum highlighted the widespread respect for her family and the support extended during this difficult time. As condolences continue to pour in, Vijay Singh is remembered not just as a scholar but as a father whose influence shaped one of Delhi’s most prominent political leaders today.
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