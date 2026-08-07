ETV Bharat / state

Atiq Ahmed’s Son Suffered Ruptured Liver, Lungs And Broken Rib; Brother Breaks Down On Seeing Body

Police personnel stand guard as people gather before the burial of Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, at the ancestral graveyard in Kasari Masari after he and his friend were killed in a road accident in Jhansi, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. ( PTI )

Jhansi: A day after Aban Ahmed the youngest son of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed died in a road accident, post-mortem report revealed a total of 23 injury marks on his body.

A panel of doctors, who conducted the autopsy, said the high-impact collision caused ruptures to Aban’s liver, lungs, and spleen, as well fractured his rib. They claimed he died due to “massive internal bleeding." “His associate, Sonu, who was seated behind Aban in the car, died from a skull fracture. Both of his arms were also fractured,” the autopsy revealed.

Officials stated that the autopsies for both bodies were performed at Jhansi Medical College around 11:30 PM on Thursday. During the process, Aban’s elder brother, Ahzam, arrived at the mortuary and became emotional upon seeing his brother’s body. He then requested the post-mortem report from the police officials.

However, officials later stated that they would provide the report. Following the autopsies, both bodies were transported in a single ambulance to Prayagraj for their last rites.