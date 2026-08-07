Atiq Ahmed’s Son Suffered Ruptured Liver, Lungs And Broken Rib; Brother Breaks Down On Seeing Body
Aban Ahmed, son of former MP Atiq Ahmed, died in a high-speed car crash with 23 injuries; his brother broke down at the mortuary.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Jhansi: A day after Aban Ahmed the youngest son of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed died in a road accident, post-mortem report revealed a total of 23 injury marks on his body.
A panel of doctors, who conducted the autopsy, said the high-impact collision caused ruptures to Aban’s liver, lungs, and spleen, as well fractured his rib. They claimed he died due to “massive internal bleeding." “His associate, Sonu, who was seated behind Aban in the car, died from a skull fracture. Both of his arms were also fractured,” the autopsy revealed.
Officials stated that the autopsies for both bodies were performed at Jhansi Medical College around 11:30 PM on Thursday. During the process, Aban’s elder brother, Ahzam, arrived at the mortuary and became emotional upon seeing his brother’s body. He then requested the post-mortem report from the police officials.
However, officials later stated that they would provide the report. Following the autopsies, both bodies were transported in a single ambulance to Prayagraj for their last rites.
Preliminary investigations indicate that at the time of the accident, Aban was in the front passenger seat, while his associate Zaid was driving and Sonu was seated in the rear seat.
According to police, the car was being driven at approximately 120 km/h. “The car collided with the road divider on the side where Aban was seated. Consequently, he sustained the most severe injuries, and both Aban and Sonu died on the spot,” they said.
An eyewitness to the accident, Deepak Yadav, said that he was the first to reach the site after hearing a loud noise. “I attempted to open the car door but was unsuccessful. I then retrieved an iron crowbar from a nearby house and tried to force the door open to reach the people trapped inside,” he said.
Also Read