ETV Bharat / state

Cases Filed Against Convoy Of Atiq Ahmed's Son Ali At 2 Fatehpur Toll Plazas

Fatehpur: Controversy has intensified over the convoy that passed through Fatehpur while Ali Ahmed, son of deceased Prayagraj mafia figure Atiq Ahmed, was travelling to Prayagraj on parole. Separate cases have been registered against vehicles allegedly part of the convoy based on complaints filed by the managements of two toll plazas in the district.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Toll Manager Sonu Singh, several vehicles travelling from Kanpur towards Prayagraj reached the toll plaza. The FIR lists details of 11 vehicles, including SUVs and hatchbacks. The complaint also mentions that some vehicles did not have number plates.

Toll employees at Katoghan and Barauri toll plazas have alleged that occupants of the vehicles abused and misbehaved with them, issued threats and drove through without paying toll charges.

The complaint filed in the Katoghan toll plaza case also contains the serious allegation that an attempt was made to run a vehicle over employees with the intention of killing them. A case has been registered in the Katoghan matter under Sections 109, 191(2), 281, 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation has been assigned to Senior Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh.

"An investigation is underway to verify the allegations made in the FIR. It will become clear what actually happened at the toll plaza and who was involved only based on the investigation and available evidence. Police are proceeding with the probe based on the vehicle numbers and other details mentioned in the Katoghan toll plaza complaint," said Dinesh Kumar Singh, Senior Sub-Inspector.

According to the FIR registered at Khaga police station, the incident took place around 3:38 pm on August 8 at the Katoghan toll plaza. The complaint alleges that when the vehicles were stopped, the occupants abused the toll employees. When the employees allegedly attempted to stop the vehicles, they were accused of trying to run them over.