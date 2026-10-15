Atiq Ahmed's Former Stronghold In Prayagraj To Be Renamed, Developed As Shrikrishnapuri: Adityanath
The land on which the project is being constructed had been encroached upon by Ahmed, who was killed in 2023.
By PTI
Published : October 15, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Kasari-Masari, once considered a stronghold of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, would be renamed and developed as Shrikrishnapuri.
Adityanath made the announcement after performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of Padma Lok Apartment, a multi-storey housing project being developed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in the Kasari-Masari area.
The land on which the project is being constructed had been encroached upon by Ahmed, who was killed in 2023. "Mafia Atiq Ahmed terror's stronghold Kasari-Masari to be developed as 'Shrikrishnapuri'," Adityanath said.
According to PDA Secretary Vineet Kumar Singh, the project will be spread over 9,811 square metres and comprise a 14-storey building housing 602 flats. Each flat will have two bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen (2BHK), with an area of 56.45 square metres.
The residential complex will also feature a rainwater harvesting unit, a solar power system, a swimming pool, a community hall and a commercial complex. The PDA had selected the beneficiaries for the flats through a lottery in April 2025.
Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on the night of April 15, 2023, while police personnel were escorting them for a court-mandated medical check-up.
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