ETV Bharat / state

Atiq Ahmed's Former Stronghold In Prayagraj To Be Renamed, Developed As Shrikrishnapuri: Adityanath

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Kasari-Masari, once considered a stronghold of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, would be renamed and developed as Shrikrishnapuri.

Adityanath made the announcement after performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of Padma Lok Apartment, a multi-storey housing project being developed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in the Kasari-Masari area.

The land on which the project is being constructed had been encroached upon by Ahmed, who was killed in 2023. "Mafia Atiq Ahmed terror's stronghold Kasari-Masari to be developed as 'Shrikrishnapuri'," Adityanath said.

According to PDA Secretary Vineet Kumar Singh, the project will be spread over 9,811 square metres and comprise a 14-storey building housing 602 flats. Each flat will have two bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen (2BHK), with an area of 56.45 square metres.