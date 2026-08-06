ETV Bharat / state

Atiq Ahmad's Youngest Son Dies After Car Crashes Into Divider In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

The mangled vehicle following the accident on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway. ( ETV Bharat )

Jhansi: Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of former MP and deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an accident late Wednesday night on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway (NH-27) near the Poonch police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said.

While another companion of Aban also died on the spot, three others sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to a medical college, police said.

Police said the horrific accident took place near Khilli village, when the speeding car on way from Kanpur to Jhansi suddenly lost control and crashed into a divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was torn to pieces.

It has been learnt that the accident occurred while Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his two brothers, who are lodged in jail.