Atiq Ahmad's Youngest Son Dies After Car Crashes Into Divider In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi
The accident took place while Aban Ahmad was on his way to meet his two brothers, who are in jail. Another person has also died.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Jhansi: Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of former MP and deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an accident late Wednesday night on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway (NH-27) near the Poonch police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said.
While another companion of Aban also died on the spot, three others sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to a medical college, police said.
Police said the horrific accident took place near Khilli village, when the speeding car on way from Kanpur to Jhansi suddenly lost control and crashed into a divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was torn to pieces.
It has been learnt that the accident occurred while Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his two brothers, who are lodged in jail.
"Two passengers, one of whom has been identified as Aban Ahmed, son of mafia leader Atiq Ahmed, died on the spot. The other person is Sonu, son of Raja," a police officer said.
After being alerted by locals, police launched a rescue operation and took out the bodies from the mangled vehicle. They took the injured to the hospital.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and police have launched an investigation to find out the cause of the accident.
Although vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted following the accident, the police restored it after a while.
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