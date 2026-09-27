ETV Bharat / state

Athorities Issue Dengue Alert For Arunachal Capital As Fever Cases Rise

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh have issued a health advisory for early detection of dengue cases and raising public awareness amid an upsurge in instances of sudden short-term fever.

The advisory by the office of the Itanagar Capital Region district medical officer, Dr C Lowang Mallo, on Saturday urged locals to take preventive measures and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease that causes acute febrile illness generally lasting between two and seven days. Common symptoms include headache, body ache, joint pain, rashes, and retro-orbital pain, or pain behind the eyes, the advisory said.