ETV Bharat / state

Athorities Issue Dengue Alert For Arunachal Capital As Fever Cases Rise

The health department also asked people to use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets, install window screens, and wear full-sleeved clothing.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 27, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh have issued a health advisory for early detection of dengue cases and raising public awareness amid an upsurge in instances of sudden short-term fever.

The advisory by the office of the Itanagar Capital Region district medical officer, Dr C Lowang Mallo, on Saturday urged locals to take preventive measures and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease that causes acute febrile illness generally lasting between two and seven days. Common symptoms include headache, body ache, joint pain, rashes, and retro-orbital pain, or pain behind the eyes, the advisory said.

Locals have been advised to prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating stagnant water, regularly cleaning water coolers and tanks, and keeping water storage containers covered. The health department also asked people to use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets, install window screens, and wear full-sleeved clothing.

People experiencing dengue symptoms should avoid self-medication and consult a doctor immediately for diagnosis, the advisory said. It specifically cautioned against taking aspirin, ibuprofen, and steroids without medical advice.

Also Read:

  1. Anna University Student Dies Of Scrub Typhus; Tamil Nadu Heath Department Denies Dengue Link
  2. Hyderabad Hospitals Report Rise In Viral Fevers Amid Monsoon; Doctors Warn Against Self-Medicating With Antibiotics

TAGGED:

DENGUE ALERT FOR ARUNACHAL CAPITAL
ARUNACHAL PRADESH DENGUE CASES
ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.