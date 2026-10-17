ETV Bharat / state

Atar Singh Bhadana Murder: Village Men Flee Leaving Behind Women, Children Ahead Of Police Raids

Bharatpur: The situation at Bhonda village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur has turned tense after the murder of former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana. Amidst their alleged involvement in the crime and subsequent police action, most of the men from the village have fled, leaving behind only women, children, and the elderly.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their efforts to apprehend the suspects, deploying 35 teams for the crackdown. The police have arrested the prime suspect, Mukesh Fauji, and are conducting raids to locate the other individuals involved. IG Priti Chandra has dismissed allegations of police harassment.

Chandra said that due to the large number of suspects involved in the murder, the police are continuously expanding the scope of their operations. Initially, 25 to 30 teams were deployed, but this number has now been increased to approximately 35.

Police teams are actively searching for the suspects, and arrests are being made consistently. She noted that the police also apprehended some suspects during operations on Thursday, and the prime suspect, Mukesh Fauji, was arrested on Friday morning. Further action will continue against all others implicated in the case.

'Most men from the village have fled'

Giving details of the situation in Bhonda village following the incident, the IG said that while the village is currently peaceful, most of the men are absent as those involved in the crime have fled. The village is now inhabited primarily by women, children, and the elderly.

The IG emphasised that the police's focus remains on apprehending the suspects and pursuing legal action. She stressed that the police will take strict action against those responsible for the criminal act.

Regarding accusations that the police have been harassing villagers following the incident—and in reference to videos circulating on social media—the IG stated that the police are acting strictly within the confines of the law. She dismissed the claims that police are harassing women. The IG noted that an adequate number of female constables have been deployed in the village. According to her, whenever the police questioned individuals or gathered information related to the incident, the process was videographed. She emphasised that the safety and dignity of women were being fully prioritised during any interactions.