ETV Bharat / state

Atal Tunnel Has Made Life Easy For People Of Lahaul-Spiti In Himachal Pradesh But Environmental Concerns Galore

Kullu: The construction of the Atal Tunnel has significantly changed the lives of the people of the Lahaul - Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. With the snow blocking the Rohtang pass in the winters, this district used to become inaccessible by road. The Atal Tunnel has ensured the year round connectivity and the people do not have to migrate to Manali and the south any more.

The tunnel's construction has not only spurred development in the Lahaul Valley but has also made life easier.

Before the tunnel was built, the residents had to store six months’ rations and endured a life trapped in snow from October to March. If someone fell ill, they had to rely on the helicopter service to transport the sick to the hospital. These things are now past.

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang (ETV Bharat)

One of the locals, Ratan Katoch said, “ Earlier people had to stock essentials like clothes, medicines, wood, rations and animal fodder as early as October. Some people would migrate from the Lahaul valley to Manali or Kullu to be able to receive timely help in case of an emergency or illness. During the winters, the patients in the Lahaul valley received delayed medical help as the only way to move out was by helicopter. Sometimes, the patients even lost their lives due to the helicopter not arriving on time. Now, the helicopters are needed much less and the ration needs to be stored only for two to three months and some people don't even need to do that."

There was a time when the people were compelled to cross the 14,000 feet high Rohtang Pass on foot, quite often carrying the sick. "We too have crossed the Rohtang Pass on foot many times in our lives. The most difficult time was when someone fell ill and even the helicopters could not reach here because of the snow. So, the villagers would come together and carry the patient on their backs across the Rohtang Pass to reach Manali,” Katoch recalled.

With the completion of the Atal Tunnel, the migration from the Lahaul valley has stopped and even the presence of doctors has increased in the Lahaul valley. Besides, the Tunnel has made transporting patients to Kullu easier.

The Lahaul valley in Lahaul - Spiti district comprises 16 panchayats and is home to a population of approximately 18,000 people. Before the Atal Tunnel was built, over 60% of the population migrated to Kullu in the winters. Some families remained back to care for livestock, the sick and the elderly that could not be transported to Manali via Rohtang. The Tunnel's construction has eliminated these problems.

Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, during the snowfall, bus services and small vehicles from Manali to Lahaul and Spiti would be suspended and the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation's Keylong depot would be relocated to Manali. The supply of petrol, diesel and other goods would also come to a complete halt. The entire area would be cut off from the rest of the country. Even after the construction of the Tunnel, the bus services remain suspended during the snowfall but small vehicles continue to travel from Manali to Lahaul or Keylong. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) restores road connectivity to Keylong within two to three days after snowfall.

Katoch further added, "Vehicles now operate here all year round. Occasionally, petrol and diesel vehicles are also sent to the Lahaul valley.”