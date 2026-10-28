At This Age, She Shouldn't Contest Anymore: Bengal CM Adhikari Takes Veiled Dig At Mamata
He assured a CID probe if LoP Ritabrata Banerjee files a formal complaint over the alleged attempts to snatch affidavits of his party during transport.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday took a veiled dig at former CM Mamata Banerjee and advised her to retire from electoral politics.
Speaking at the Assembly after the swearing-in of two newly elected members — Hasirani Rath from Nandigram and Shankharavh Sarkar from Rejinagar — Adhikari said, "I thank the people of Nandigram. They had asked me to vacate the Bhabanipur constituency. I told them that the person who has already lost to me twice would have only gotten another chance to run again. At this age, she shouldn't contest anymore. It is time for her to rest."
Referring to the shifting dynamics of the minority vote in Rejinagar, Adhikari said the party is no longer what it used to be under Banerjee, when every election was marked by reports of political clashes.
"Minorities have voted for the BJP. During the campaign, I visited the area where a young girl named Jasmina had died. Following the election, I provided Rs 10 lakh as assistance. The BJP used to be labelled as a 'communal' party—that narrative was shattered in the Rejinagar election. Furthermore, 70,000 women have received benefits under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme," he said.
Clarifying the government's secular stance, he said, "We are Hindus. We wear tika (sacred mark on our foreheads). Yet, in governance, we prioritise whoever is necessary. Shankharavh has secured victories even in minority-dominated polling booths. What you have witnessed over the past six months is merely the 'morning tea and biscuits'. The actual breakfast is yet to come. Just watch how we proceed. We will continue to move forward by bringing people together."
At a recent preparatory meeting in the run-up to the municipal elections in Haldia, Adhikari had said that candidates fielded by Banerjee's faction should not win from any seat.
"We must ensure that Mamata Banerjee returns empty-handed from all 30 seats. She has caused us a great deal of harm, and we must ensure she cannot cause any more," he had said.
Assures CID Probe if LoP Files Complaint on Snatching Affidavits
Adhikari also said if the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, files a formal complaint over the alleged attempts to snatch affidavits of the Democratic Trinamool Congress while being transported for submission to the Election Commission of India in Delhi, the state government will order a CID probe into it.
He unequivocally said the government is unwilling to make any compromises when it comes to law and order. "Ritabrata Banerjee has posted on social media that there was an attempt to snatch their affidavits. I would tell him that if an FIR is filed, the case will be handed over to the CID. It is better if such law-and-order incidents do not occur in our state," he said.
A day earlier, Banerjee alleged in a social media statement that a robbery attempt was made by the supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction on a truck carrying the affidavits on behalf of the faction led by him, which was on its way to New Delhi from Kolkata. However, workers of his faction foiled attempts to snatch the affidavits.
"Chartered Flight has carried Kalighat's affidavits to Delhi on 25th evening. Our affidavits are being transported to Delhi by road. Our workers started with our documents on the 24th morning for depositing in the ECI. Half an hour ago, there were attempts to take control of the truck and snatch our documents," he shared on X.
Chartered Flight has carried Kalighat’s affidavits to Delhi on 25 th evening. Our Affidavits are being transported to Delhi by road. Our workers have started with our documents on 24 th morning for depositing in ECI. Half an hour ago there were attempts to take control of the truck and snatch our documents. Our workers have resisted bravely. The fight is on. A fight between Chartered Culture versus Grass Root resolve. Despots will not succeed in their attempt of organised loot in every sphere. @ECISVEEP @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic @police_haryana— Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) October 25, 2026
"Our workers have resisted bravely. The fight is on. A fight between Chartered Culture versus Grass Root resolve. Despots will not succeed in their attempt at organised loot in every sphere," he added.
However, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction refused the allegations as baseless. TMC MP Dola Sen said these reflect the frustration of Ritabrata, who is now fully aware that neither he nor any of his followers has the mass popularity that Mamata Banerjee continues to enjoy.
"There are baseless allegations. The rebel faction neither has any followers nor dedicated party workers. They have no workers, no supporters. Everyone knows that they are agents of the BJP and the current West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. That is why the rebel faction is getting the police to do the work of filling up affidavits from the grassroots level Trinamool Congress leaders and workers by putting pressure on them," Sen said.
Earlier this year, the ECI temporarily froze the original party name, 'All India Trinamool Congress ', and the original electoral symbol of 'Grass and Flower'. The faction led by Mamata Banerjee was allotted the new name of "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the electoral symbol of "Football Player".
On the other hand, the Ritabrata-led faction was allotted the name of "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the electoral symbol of "Envelope".
Now the process has begun for the final exercise to decide which of the two factions will ultimately retain the original party name and symbol. For this, the ECI has sought affidavits from both the factions.
In this backdrop, Ritabrata's allegations against the Mamata Banerjee-led faction have spiced up the political atmosphere in Bengal.
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