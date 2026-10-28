ETV Bharat / state

At This Age, She Shouldn't Contest Anymore: Bengal CM Adhikari Takes Veiled Dig At Mamata

Speaking at the Assembly after the swearing-in of two newly elected members — Hasirani Rath from Nandigram and Shankharavh Sarkar from Rejinagar — Adhikari said, "I thank the people of Nandigram. They had asked me to vacate the Bhabanipur constituency. I told them that the person who has already lost to me twice would have only gotten another chance to run again. At this age, she shouldn't contest anymore. It is time for her to rest."

Referring to the shifting dynamics of the minority vote in Rejinagar, Adhikari said the party is no longer what it used to be under Banerjee, when every election was marked by reports of political clashes.

"Minorities have voted for the BJP. During the campaign, I visited the area where a young girl named Jasmina had died. Following the election, I provided Rs 10 lakh as assistance. The BJP used to be labelled as a 'communal' party—that narrative was shattered in the Rejinagar election. Furthermore, 70,000 women have received benefits under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme," he said.

A file photo of Mamata Banerjee. (IANS)

Clarifying the government's secular stance, he said, "We are Hindus. We wear tika (sacred mark on our foreheads). Yet, in governance, we prioritise whoever is necessary. Shankharavh has secured victories even in minority-dominated polling booths. What you have witnessed over the past six months is merely the 'morning tea and biscuits'. The actual breakfast is yet to come. Just watch how we proceed. We will continue to move forward by bringing people together."

At a recent preparatory meeting in the run-up to the municipal elections in Haldia, Adhikari had said that candidates fielded by Banerjee's faction should not win from any seat.

"We must ensure that Mamata Banerjee returns empty-handed from all 30 seats. She has caused us a great deal of harm, and we must ensure she cannot cause any more," he had said.

Assures CID Probe if LoP Files Complaint on Snatching Affidavits

Adhikari also said if the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, files a formal complaint over the alleged attempts to snatch affidavits of the Democratic Trinamool Congress while being transported for submission to the Election Commission of India in Delhi, the state government will order a CID probe into it.

He unequivocally said the government is unwilling to make any compromises when it comes to law and order. "Ritabrata Banerjee has posted on social media that there was an attempt to snatch their affidavits. I would tell him that if an FIR is filed, the case will be handed over to the CID. It is better if such law-and-order incidents do not occur in our state," he said.