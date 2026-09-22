ETV Bharat / state

At This 347-Yr-Old Puja In Bengal, Goddess Durga Halts At A Muslim Family's House Before Immersion

Durga Puja being held on the 'Thakurdalan' of Bose family's house ( ETV Bharat )

Basirhat: The 347-year-old Durga Puja at Bose family in Dandirhat in West Bengal's Basirhat, popularly known as 'Daktar Barir Durga Puja', bears the glorious legacy of a physician, the history of a unique idol and a tradition of communal harmony. On Dashami, the immersion procession with Goddess Durga halts outside the house of a specific Muslim family, whose members step out, offer their final prayers and bid farewell to the deity. In the past, a Muslim neighbour was entrusted with the idol's structure breakdown before immersion. Goddess being worshipped at Daktar Barir Durga Puja (ETV Bharat) The Bose family's house earned the 'Daktar Bari' (Doctor's House) name because of notably descendants like Jagabandhu Bose, a prominent medical practitioner of the 19th century. Apart from being a physician, he was an educationist and a social reformer. After graduating with distinction in medicine from Calcutta Medical College, he obtained his MD degree from the University of Calcutta in 1863, alongside Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar. He was the co-founder and first president of the Calcutta Medical School, which later evolved into R G Kar Medical College. In 1895, he also served as the inaugural president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Bengal. Although there are no such prominent doctors residing at this house now, the name lives on. The 'Daktar Barir Durga Puja' worships the Goddess at the 'Thakurdalan' (ceremonial courtyard) of this house. Eminent personalities from the literary and theatrical circles of contemporary Bengal frequently visited the 'Thakurdalan' of this household. The Durga Puja here gradually transcended its status as a mere family religious festival to an integral part of the region's social and cultural history. The most striking feature of this puja is the idol of Goddess Durga, which differs significantly from conventional idols. Although the Goddess Durga has 10 arms, eight of them are comparatively smaller while the two front arms are larger and outstretched. Locally, this unique form of the idol is known as the 'Kolar Chhora' (banana-bunch style) idol.