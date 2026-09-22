At This 347-Yr-Old Puja In Bengal, Goddess Durga Halts At A Muslim Family's House Before Immersion
The 'Daktar Barir Durga Puja' carries a legacy of prominent physician Jagabandhu Bose, a unique idol and tradition reflecting communal harmony, reports Shamim Molla.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Basirhat: The 347-year-old Durga Puja at Bose family in Dandirhat in West Bengal's Basirhat, popularly known as 'Daktar Barir Durga Puja', bears the glorious legacy of a physician, the history of a unique idol and a tradition of communal harmony.
On Dashami, the immersion procession with Goddess Durga halts outside the house of a specific Muslim family, whose members step out, offer their final prayers and bid farewell to the deity. In the past, a Muslim neighbour was entrusted with the idol's structure breakdown before immersion.
The Bose family's house earned the 'Daktar Bari' (Doctor's House) name because of notably descendants like Jagabandhu Bose, a prominent medical practitioner of the 19th century. Apart from being a physician, he was an educationist and a social reformer. After graduating with distinction in medicine from Calcutta Medical College, he obtained his MD degree from the University of Calcutta in 1863, alongside Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar. He was the co-founder and first president of the Calcutta Medical School, which later evolved into R G Kar Medical College. In 1895, he also served as the inaugural president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Bengal. Although there are no such prominent doctors residing at this house now, the name lives on.
The 'Daktar Barir Durga Puja' worships the Goddess at the 'Thakurdalan' (ceremonial courtyard) of this house. Eminent personalities from the literary and theatrical circles of contemporary Bengal frequently visited the 'Thakurdalan' of this household. The Durga Puja here gradually transcended its status as a mere family religious festival to an integral part of the region's social and cultural history.
The most striking feature of this puja is the idol of Goddess Durga, which differs significantly from conventional idols. Although the Goddess Durga has 10 arms, eight of them are comparatively smaller while the two front arms are larger and outstretched. Locally, this unique form of the idol is known as the 'Kolar Chhora' (banana-bunch style) idol.
There is an ancient legend behind this distinctive style. It is believed that during the early days of the puja, a pigeon caused damage to the idol's hand in the 'Thakurdalan'. After this incident, the matriarch of the family received a divine vision instructing her on how the Goddess should be crafted. Adhering to that divine command, subsequent generations have preserved this unique form of the idol.
Even after more than three and a half centuries, this tradition lives on. The idol is crafted in the traditional 'Ekchala' (single backdrop frame) style. Times have changed and new artisans have joined but the Goddess's unique form has remained intact. During the days of the puja, locals flock to the Bose family's 'Thakurdalan' not merely to view the Goddess, but to witness a living piece of history.
Partha Ghosh, a family member, said, "Our puja is more than three centuries old. We have faithfully preserved the legacy of the renowned physician Dr Jagabandhu Bose and the specific form of the idol revealed in that divine vision. However, the true strength of this puja lies in harmony. From the 'Thakurdalan' to the immersion ghat, villagers, regardless of caste or religion, regard this puja as their own festival."
On Dashami, a special ritual reflecting the long-standing bond between the Bose family and a local Muslim family is observed. Family elders recalled that, in the past, a local Muslim neighbour used to perform the specific task of dismantling the idol's frame prior to immersion. While the ritual has evolved over time, the underlying bond remains unchanged.
Even today, as the idol is carried on shoulders towards the ghat on Dashami afternoon, the procession pauses in front of the home of a specific Muslim family. The idol is briefly lowered and the members of the Muslim family stand at their doorstep to offer their final obeisance and bid farewell to the Goddess.
It is not just this one household. The idol is also halted at a few designated spots in the village before reaching the ghat. Local women apply 'sindoor' (vermilion) and offer sweets, bidding farewell to the Goddess before immersion. Thus, the immersion procession is not merely a ritual of transporting an idol but a journey of emotion for the entire village.
Devoid of politics or any competition for ostentation, the 'Daktar Barir Durga Puja' carries a legacy of prominent physician Jagabandhu Bose and a unique idol crafted following a divine vision, along with a social bond, where people transcend religious boundaries to share the joy of the festival.
Also Read