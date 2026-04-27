At Surat ULB Polling Booth, Dejected Elderly Voter Finds Name Missing After Travelling 300 Km From Ahmedabad
Originally from Kim village, but settled in Ahmedabad, the 75-year-old man travelled 300 km from Ahmedabad to his native village only to cast his vote
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Surat: As urban local bodies across Surat district in Gujarat — including the Surat Corporation (SMC), four municipalities, the district panchayat and taluka panchayats — went to the polls on Sunday, a case of grave administrative negligence came to light in Kim village in Olpad taluka of Surat district. While the administration claimed to have made extensive efforts to ensure maximum voter turnout, an elderly voter, who had traveled 300 km to contribute to the festival of democracy, was deprived of his right to vote.
Originally a resident of Kim, but currently settled in Ahmedabad, this 75-year-old man travelled 300 km from Ahmedabad to his native village only to cast his vote. Despite the scorching heat and the fatigue of a long journey, he was filled with immense enthusiasm to exercise his franchise. However, upon reaching the polling booth and checking for his name, he discovered that it had been removed from the voter's list.
Alive, Yet Declared Dead
In a deeply emotional reaction, the elderly man held his EPIC card in his hand after being prevented from casting his vote, and told the media, "I traveled all this way to cast my sacred vote, only to find upon arrival that my name had been deleted from the list. I feel as though I am dead while still being alive, simply because I have been deprived of my fundamental right to vote. I am now 75 years old; I may not live for another 5-10 years, yet my desire to cast my final vote has remained unfulfilled."
This incident has also sparked considerable outrage among the local residents. A major question looms: On what grounds, and at whose behest, was the name of a conscientious citizen — who undertook such a long journey specifically to vote — removed from the list? Was there a lapse in the verification process conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO)?
The incident serves as a stark reminder of how a seemingly minor administrative error can inflict a deep wound upon an elderly citizen's faith in the democratic process.
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