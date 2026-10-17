ETV Bharat / state

At Rajasthan's Kota Rice Mandi, Record Prices Driven By Strong Export Demand From Iran, West Asia

Kota: There is good news for paddy farmers ahead of Diwali. Farmers around Kota selling their produce at the Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Mandi are receiving excellent prices. According to traders, this is the first time in history that such high prices have been offered at the start of the new harvest season. The current market rates are between Rs 1,000-1,200 per quintal, a historic high.

Manoj Kumar Meena, secretary of the Kota Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Mandi, said, "Prices at the Mandi this year have reached record highs. Currently, the Mandi is receiving approximately 35-40 quintals of produce, amounting to around 70,000-80,000 bags a day. We have put comprehensive arrangements in place to ensure a smooth flow of produce and to facilitate the sale of the crop."

Prakash Chand Jain Paliwal, a trader at the Mandi, said, "Typically, while prices might rise initially, they tend to taper off later. But the high prices have remained steady for the past 15 days, and are expected to continue, driven by strong demand from rice mills."

In the Hadoti region, which is a major exporter of Basmati rice, production is lower this year, and the harvest has been delayed due to late rainfall — factors that have contributed to the high prices from the very beginning. Furthermore, there is significant demand for exports, which has led to a high volume of procurement.

Farmers Benefiting From High Prices

Vikas Yadav, a farmer in the Kala Talab area, said they are receiving 20-30 per cent higher prices this season. "Although production volume and the total area under cultivation have both fallen slightly, prices remain favourable. Cultivating paddy using the transplanting method (garda) costs approximately Rs 12,000 per bigha, whereas the direct-seeding method costs around Rs 8,000 per bigha."

Due to lower rainfall this season, a large number of farmers opted for direct seeding. The yield for the '1509' variety has been around 7 quintals per bigha, while the '1718' variety reached a yield of up to 9 quintals per bigha. Farmers are earning between Rs 25,000-29,000 per bigha for the '1509' variety — a significant improvement over last year, when returns ranged between Rs 17,000-24,000.

Because overall yield fell as rainfall was lower, most farmers opted for the '1509' and '1692' varieties, which take longer time to grow. But with optimal use of canal irrigation, the quality of the produce was good, with minimal damage to the crop.

Mill Stocks Depleted; Needed Raw Material

The higher prices are a result of rice mills having exhausted last year's stocks. Failing to meet market demand due to a scarcity of raw material, millers were eagerly awaiting the new season's produce.