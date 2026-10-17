At Rajasthan's Kota Rice Mandi, Record Prices Driven By Strong Export Demand From Iran, West Asia
With low rains lowering acreage, higher demand has farmers and traders smiling, early into the arrival of new stock, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Kota: There is good news for paddy farmers ahead of Diwali. Farmers around Kota selling their produce at the Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Mandi are receiving excellent prices. According to traders, this is the first time in history that such high prices have been offered at the start of the new harvest season. The current market rates are between Rs 1,000-1,200 per quintal, a historic high.
Manoj Kumar Meena, secretary of the Kota Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Mandi, said, "Prices at the Mandi this year have reached record highs. Currently, the Mandi is receiving approximately 35-40 quintals of produce, amounting to around 70,000-80,000 bags a day. We have put comprehensive arrangements in place to ensure a smooth flow of produce and to facilitate the sale of the crop."
Prakash Chand Jain Paliwal, a trader at the Mandi, said, "Typically, while prices might rise initially, they tend to taper off later. But the high prices have remained steady for the past 15 days, and are expected to continue, driven by strong demand from rice mills."
In the Hadoti region, which is a major exporter of Basmati rice, production is lower this year, and the harvest has been delayed due to late rainfall — factors that have contributed to the high prices from the very beginning. Furthermore, there is significant demand for exports, which has led to a high volume of procurement.
Farmers Benefiting From High Prices
Vikas Yadav, a farmer in the Kala Talab area, said they are receiving 20-30 per cent higher prices this season. "Although production volume and the total area under cultivation have both fallen slightly, prices remain favourable. Cultivating paddy using the transplanting method (garda) costs approximately Rs 12,000 per bigha, whereas the direct-seeding method costs around Rs 8,000 per bigha."
Due to lower rainfall this season, a large number of farmers opted for direct seeding. The yield for the '1509' variety has been around 7 quintals per bigha, while the '1718' variety reached a yield of up to 9 quintals per bigha. Farmers are earning between Rs 25,000-29,000 per bigha for the '1509' variety — a significant improvement over last year, when returns ranged between Rs 17,000-24,000.
Because overall yield fell as rainfall was lower, most farmers opted for the '1509' and '1692' varieties, which take longer time to grow. But with optimal use of canal irrigation, the quality of the produce was good, with minimal damage to the crop.
Mill Stocks Depleted; Needed Raw Material
The higher prices are a result of rice mills having exhausted last year's stocks. Failing to meet market demand due to a scarcity of raw material, millers were eagerly awaiting the new season's produce.
Currently, the mandi is receiving three varieties of paddy: '1509', '1692', and '1718'. This has driven prices higher than last year. Other varieties — like '1847', 'Sugandha', 'Pusa-1', and '1121' — have not yet begun to arrive. Another trader, Prateek Jain Paliwal, said when these varieties start arriving, their prices will also be higher than last year's.
He added that the price per kg of wet or freshly harvested '1509' and '1692' varieties range between Rs 32-35 per kg, while dry or low-moisture produce is fetching Rs 39-41 per kg. In comparison, the prices were Rs 22-25 per kg for wet produce and Rs 29-30 for dry produce last year. For the '1718' variety, current prices are Rs 35-38 (wet) and Rs 42-44 (dry), compared to Rs 25-28 and Rs 32-34 per kg last year, respectively.
Iran Sends Ships, Leads Export Demand
There is currently a surge in international demand for rice, with orders coming in from Iran, Iraq, and Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Demand from European countries has also contributed to the rise in prices.
Exporter Pradeep Pokra explains that there is significant demand for rice from Iran. Exporters who had failed to fulfill some orders from last year, are trying to urgently dispatch those shipments now, leading to rapid procurement and processing in mills, and transporting to ports. Iran has sent three vessels that are currently being loaded with the produce. These are expected to depart around October 20, setting a deadline for the millers, and contributing to the price hike.
Pokra noted that paddy cultivation in the Hadoti region has seen a 70 per cent fall in acreage this season. A similar trend can be seen in the Ashok Nagar and Guna districts of Madhya Pradesh that typically supply produce to Kota's Mandis, to be processed at mills in Kota and Bundi, before being exported.
Now, produce has also begun arriving from Uttar Pradesh, which experienced favourable rainfall, resulting in a strong harvest and high volume this season.
Pokra said with no carry-forward stock from last year, mill owners are purchasing stock immediately, while stockists are holding on to their inventory in anticipation of further price hikes. Exporters who had initially waited for mill prices to fall, have begun to purchase at prevailing higher rates. Global demand for rice remains robust due to lower food grain production, exacerbated by the El Niño. As long as this demand persists, prices are likely to remain high.
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