At Punjab Village School, 18 Of 27 Students Could Not Read Simple Punjabi; Education Minister Vows Action

Khanna: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has reprimanded senior officials and teachers after finding that most students at a primary school were unable to read basic Punjabi text. He was on a surprise visit to various government schools in the Machhiwara Sahib area following several complaints and adverse media reports.

The minister said that “many parents had raised questions about the performance of the schools”, due to which he visited the schools without giving prior information so that the real situation could be known.

After conducting the surprise check, Bains described the situation in some schools as alarming. At one of the schools, the minister asked the students to read on the spot, but 18 out of 27 children could not read simple Punjabi.

“What I saw today is unacceptable. These children cannot even read their mother tongue. How will they become doctors, engineers or responsible citizens tomorrow?” the minister questioned.

Surprisingly, a Physical Training Instructor (PTI) was also posted in the school to teach students. “If the government has made teachers available for every subject and still the standard of education of the children is low, then accountability will be fixed for this. Action will be taken against the concerned teachers and inspection teams,” he said.