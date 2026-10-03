ETV Bharat / state

At Least 20 Rescued Pythons Found Dead In Well At Forest Dept Premises In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: At least 20 rescued pythons were found dead in a well at the Forest and Wildlife Department's Vanasree office premises at Mathottam here, officials said on Saturday.

The pythons, rescued from various parts of Kozhikode district by the department's Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), were being kept in the well before being released into the forest, they said.

The carcasses were taken out of the well in a decomposed condition earlier this week, officials said. Department staff inspected the well after noticing a foul smell, they said. Some live pythons were also found on top of the carcasses.

The sources alleged that the snakes had been kept in the well for nearly two weeks. They claimed those at the bottom had died as they could not bear the weight of the other pythons above them. The well has only a narrow opening, they said.

A senior forest official, however, denied any negligence, saying temporary keeping of rescued snakes in such wells was a usual practice at various locations.