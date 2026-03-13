At Least Five Dead, Several Ill In Bihar’s Saran Amid Suspected Hooch Tragedy
The district administration has not confirmed that the deaths were caused by toxic liquor.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Saran: At least five people have died since March 11 after their health reportedly deteriorated. Officials have so far confirmed two deaths each in Panapur and Mashrakh, however no statement has been made on whether the deaths were caused by spurious liquor.
According to local reports, Santosh Mahto, a resident of Mashrakh Takht village under Mashrakh police station limits, died on March 11. On March 12, Sukan Nat (50) from Dhenuki village in Panapur and Dharmendra Rai (42) from Dubouli village died while undergoing treatment. On March 13, Pankaj Kumar from Purab Tola in Mashrakh also died. Another death of Raghuvar Mahto from Mashrakh has also been reported.
The wife of Santosh Mahto said that her husband died after consuming spurious liquor. She said her husband had consumed alcohol in the morning a day before his death but was fine in the evening. “He had dinner and went to sleep, but the next morning he suddenly lost his eyesight,” she said. He was taken to Mashrakh Primary Health Centre and later referred to Chapra, but he died on the way.
“My husband worked as a painter. He drank alcohol while returning from work. A few days earlier, police had detained him in connection with liquor sale allegations, but nothing was found at our house,” she added.
However, police cited a statement from Santosh Mahto’s uncle, who said that the deceased had been ill earlier. According to police, he was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated and died while being referred to Chapra for further treatment.
The district administration has not confirmed that the deaths were caused by toxic liquor. Saran police said the exact cause of death would only be known after the post-mortem reports are received. Officials currently attribute Santosh Mahto’s death to illness.
Meanwhile, several people are reported to have fallen ill after allegedly consuming local liquor. According to reports, at least four people have lost their eyesight, while several others are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
One patient said, “I cannot see anything now. I don’t know if I will survive.” Relatives of the victims say that the deceased had consumed locally brewed liquor together. Raghuvar Mahto, who had allegedly drunk alcohol with Santosh Mahto, was undergoing treatment but later died on Friday.
Family members of the deceased Dharmendra Rai also claimed that his condition worsened after consuming country liquor and that he later developed vision problems and breathing difficulties before dying.
On March 11, officials conducted a raid at the house of Mukesh Mahto and seized 26 litres of country liquor. Two people were detained, and the seized liquor has been sent for chemical analysis.
Saran Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said, “We are conducting joint operations with the excise department. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine the cause of death.”
Over the past two days, police have conducted raids at nearly 160 locations in several villages across Panapur and Mashrakh blocks. During the operations, six cases were registered and 11 people were arrested. Police also destroyed around 1,650 litres of country liquor on the spot and seized 28 litres of illicit distilled liquor along with 28.4 litres of foreign liquor.
Interestingly, Bihar has had a complete prohibition policy in place since 2016. Despite strict enforcement, incidents of illegal liquor trade and deaths due to spurious alcohol continue to surface. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ruled out any review or rollback of the prohibition policy, even as opposition parties and some ruling alliance members have demanded a reassessment.
Read More: