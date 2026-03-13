ETV Bharat / state

At Least Five Dead, Several Ill In Bihar’s Saran Amid Suspected Hooch Tragedy

Saran: At least five people have died since March 11 after their health reportedly deteriorated. Officials have so far confirmed two deaths each in Panapur and Mashrakh, however no statement has been made on whether the deaths were caused by spurious liquor.

According to local reports, Santosh Mahto, a resident of Mashrakh Takht village under Mashrakh police station limits, died on March 11. On March 12, Sukan Nat (50) from Dhenuki village in Panapur and Dharmendra Rai (42) from Dubouli village died while undergoing treatment. On March 13, Pankaj Kumar from Purab Tola in Mashrakh also died. Another death of Raghuvar Mahto from Mashrakh has also been reported.

The wife of Santosh Mahto said that her husband died after consuming spurious liquor. She said her husband had consumed alcohol in the morning a day before his death but was fine in the evening. “He had dinner and went to sleep, but the next morning he suddenly lost his eyesight,” she said. He was taken to Mashrakh Primary Health Centre and later referred to Chapra, but he died on the way.

“My husband worked as a painter. He drank alcohol while returning from work. A few days earlier, police had detained him in connection with liquor sale allegations, but nothing was found at our house,” she added.

However, police cited a statement from Santosh Mahto’s uncle, who said that the deceased had been ill earlier. According to police, he was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated and died while being referred to Chapra for further treatment.

The district administration has not confirmed that the deaths were caused by toxic liquor. Saran police said the exact cause of death would only be known after the post-mortem reports are received. Officials currently attribute Santosh Mahto’s death to illness.

Meanwhile, several people are reported to have fallen ill after allegedly consuming local liquor. According to reports, at least four people have lost their eyesight, while several others are undergoing treatment in hospitals.