At Kashmir Interfaith Dialogue, J&K L-G Says India Has 'Never Imposed Religion On Anyone'
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh said India's civilisational ethos is rooted in diversity as a source of strength rather than conflict.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Asserting that India's civilisational identity is founded on inclusivity and respect for all faiths, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the country has never imposed any religion on others or asked people to renounce their beliefs.
"When people fleeing persecution came to India, no one told them to give up their religion. India welcomed them with the message: 'Bring your faith with you and live together with us,'" Sinha said while addressing an interfaith dialogue at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
He described the gathering as a reflection of India's enduring traditions of wisdom, dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. Sinha said India has, since ancient times, provided space for different philosophies, cultures, religions, and schools of thought to flourish together with mutual respect.
"The world recognizes that Hinduism- Sanatana Dharma, the world’s oldest living religion, never imposed itself. Instead, it embraced diversity and coexistence. Ancient India built a foundation of respect, giving Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism freedom to flourish," he said, adding that India's civilisation has always regarded diversity as a source of strength rather than conflict.
The world recognizes that Hinduism- Sanatana Dharma, the world’s oldest living religion, never imposed itself. Instead, it embraced diversity and coexistence. Ancient India built a foundation of respect, giving Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism freedom to flourish.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 27, 2026
Sinha said Sanatan Dharma could serve as a "guiding light" for the divided and conflict-ridden world. "In a world facing conflicts and intolerance, the core spirit of Sanatana Dharma & Indian philosophy can serve as a guiding light. Today, the world may be divided by religion, language, and race, but Indian thought has the unique power to bridge these divides," he said.
In a world facing conflicts and intolerance, the core spirit of Sanatana Dharma & Indian philosophy can serve as a guiding light. Today, the world may be divided by religion, language, and race, but Indian thought has the unique power to bridge these divides.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 27, 2026
'Kashmiriyat reflects the ideals of Bharatiyata'
Explaining the concept of Dharma, Sinha said it goes beyond religion or sect and represents righteousness, duty, and the values that sustain society. Referring to the Rig Veda, he said the ancient scripture recognises one Supreme Being who belongs to all humanity.
Citing the Atharva Veda, he said the text envisions the Earth as a shared home where people following different beliefs and traditions live together peacefully.
"I call this Bharatiyata," Sinha said, adding that Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti had also described this spirit as the essence of Hindustan.
The lieutenant governor said Indian civilisation has always upheld the belief that no human being is superior or inferior and that all people belong to one human family. Truth, he said, is eternal, while diversity is a divine blessing.
Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of India's civilisational heritage, Sinha said Kashmiriyat reflects the ideals of Bharatiyata through compassion, coexistence, tolerance, and mutual respect.
He said these values have shaped Kashmir's composite culture since ancient times and continue to define its social fabric. Referring to the arrival of Islam in the Indian subcontinent, Sinha said India's response was marked by dialogue, cultural exchange, and intellectual cooperation rather than confrontation. He noted that several Sanskrit texts were translated into Arabic, facilitating the exchange of knowledge across civilisations.
Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he said God accepts every devotee regardless of the form in which He is worshipped, reflecting India's belief that different paths ultimately lead to the same truth. Highlighting India's long history of offering refuge to persecuted communities, Sinha said welcoming people without asking them to abandon their faith remains one of the defining characteristics of the country's civilisation.
He also referred to the evolution of Urdu, saying several historians believe the language was once known as Hindi before assuming its present identity in the nineteenth century. He credited Amir Khusro with making significant contributions to India's composite culture and literary heritage.
He recalled the legacy of Nalanda University as one of the world's greatest centres of learning and referred to Mughal emperor Akbar's efforts to promote interfaith dialogue. The lieutenant governor also paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, Yogini Lalleshwari, and several saints and spiritual leaders whose teachings strengthened Kashmir's traditions of communal harmony and human brotherhood.
Sinha said Kashmir reflects India's shared spiritual heritage, where temples, mosques, shrines, gurdwaras, and churches stand together as symbols of mutual respect and coexistence. Referring to the peaceful observance of Muharram, he said the administration remains committed to ensuring that all religious events are conducted with dignity and harmony.
He also announced that a high-level meeting on the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra would be held later in the day to review arrangements and ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Quoting a Kashmiri saying that God is one though known by different names, Sinha stressed that humanity's shared spiritual values must prevail over divisions. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said words acquire meaning only when they are reflected in action.
"Whatever we say, we must demonstrate through our conduct. Otherwise, our words lose their value," he said. Sinha expressed hope that the message emerging from the interfaith dialogue would inspire people across Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen mutual trust, promote harmony, and work together for peace and inclusive development.
Karan Singh Back Communal Harmony, Statehood Restoration
Meanwhile, during the interfaith dialogue, former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Karan Singh, who was the Guest of Honour for the event, stressed the importance of strengthening communal harmony through dialogue among different religious communities. He said interfaith engagement was aimed at promoting understanding and mutual respect rather than proving the superiority of one faith over another.
"The purpose of interfaith dialogue is for followers of different religions to sit together, understand each other, and strengthen mutual respect. Such initiatives are especially important in Kashmir," he said.
Addressing the gathering, Singh described Kashmir as the "crown of India" and recalled Mahatma Gandhi's observation during the Partition period that the Valley represented a "ray of hope" at a time of widespread communal violence.
"Gandhiji had said that if there was any ray of light and hope visible to him during those difficult times, it was in Kashmir," Singh said, attributing that distinction to the region's long tradition of communal harmony.
He said Kashmir has historically been a meeting point of different religions, philosophies, and cultures, making it a symbol of India's pluralistic heritage.
"This is not Shastrarth. Every religion has its own philosophy and values. The objective is to understand each other and strengthen harmony," he said.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Singh reiterated his support for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union government should honour its commitment. He said the Centre had already assured the restoration of statehood. "I think it should be done. The Government has also promised to restore statehood, and I believe it should be done," he said.
In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, Singh had that people in J&K are getting disturbed due to the delay in restoration of statehood. "If it is delayed indefinitely, it will have repercussions among people, particularly in the Valley," he said.
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