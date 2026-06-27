ETV Bharat / state

At Kashmir Interfaith Dialogue, J&K L-G Says India Has 'Never Imposed Religion On Anyone'

Srinagar: Asserting that India's civilisational identity is founded on inclusivity and respect for all faiths, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the country has never imposed any religion on others or asked people to renounce their beliefs.

"When people fleeing persecution came to India, no one told them to give up their religion. India welcomed them with the message: 'Bring your faith with you and live together with us,'" Sinha said while addressing an interfaith dialogue at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

He described the gathering as a reflection of India's enduring traditions of wisdom, dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. Sinha said India has, since ancient times, provided space for different philosophies, cultures, religions, and schools of thought to flourish together with mutual respect.

L-G Manoj Sinha speaking at Kashmir Interfaith Dialogue at SKICC, Srinagar, on Saturday, June 27, 2026. (X@OfficeOfLGJandK)

"The world recognizes that Hinduism- Sanatana Dharma, the world’s oldest living religion, never imposed itself. Instead, it embraced diversity and coexistence. Ancient India built a foundation of respect, giving Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism freedom to flourish," he said, adding that India's civilisation has always regarded diversity as a source of strength rather than conflict.

Sinha said Sanatan Dharma could serve as a "guiding light" for the divided and conflict-ridden world. "In a world facing conflicts and intolerance, the core spirit of Sanatana Dharma & Indian philosophy can serve as a guiding light. Today, the world may be divided by religion, language, and race, but Indian thought has the unique power to bridge these divides," he said.

'Kashmiriyat reflects the ideals of Bharatiyata'

Explaining the concept of Dharma, Sinha said it goes beyond religion or sect and represents righteousness, duty, and the values that sustain society. Referring to the Rig Veda, he said the ancient scripture recognises one Supreme Being who belongs to all humanity.

Citing the Atharva Veda, he said the text envisions the Earth as a shared home where people following different beliefs and traditions live together peacefully.

"I call this Bharatiyata," Sinha said, adding that Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti had also described this spirit as the essence of Hindustan.

The lieutenant governor said Indian civilisation has always upheld the belief that no human being is superior or inferior and that all people belong to one human family. Truth, he said, is eternal, while diversity is a divine blessing.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of India's civilisational heritage, Sinha said Kashmiriyat reflects the ideals of Bharatiyata through compassion, coexistence, tolerance, and mutual respect.