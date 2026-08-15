At His First Independence Day Flag Hoisting, CM Vijay Calls For A Corruption-Free Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister Vijay called for unity beyond caste, religion, language and ethnicity, while stressing on a corruption-free governance.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stated at the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday that saving the state from bribery and corruption constitutes true freedom.
Chief Minister Vijay hoisted the national flag and delivered a special address for the first time at the ceremony held at Fort St George in Chennai.
The CM set out from his Neelankarai residence around 7.45 AM and was escorted to the Fort by a police motorcycle procession. Ministers, political leaders, and representatives from the industrial sector, among others, participated in the event at Fort St George.
Chief Minister Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar, mother Shoba and actor Trisha were seated in the front row. Following the police guard of honour, Vijay hoisted the national flag and saluted it.
Chief Minister Vijay Speech
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vijay said, "The moment people realise they are being held in subjugation, a sense of unity emerges among them. They begin to think collectively and unite. It is in such unity that caste and religious barriers crumble, and divisions based on language and ethnicity are shattered. This is true freedom."
"Saving Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption is, in itself, a form of immense freedom. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my Tamil brethren and the people of Tamil Nadu for allowing me to hoist the national flag on this 80th Independence Day and speak at this event," he said.
"Public life allows no compromise; service to the people is paramount. The TVK government operates with this very focus. With this objective, we intend to implement welfare schemes for the people, while seeking administrative cooperation from the Central government," he added/
"On policy, the TVK government will always oppose decisions that are detrimental to the state. There is no difference of opinion on this matter. Schemes introduced previously, such as the 'Amma Unavagam' (Amma Canteen), are functioning excellently. The 'Breakfast Scheme' is set to be expanded on Periyar's birth anniversary," he said.
"You all cast your votes to ensure the victory of your elder brother, younger brother, or son and made me the Chief Minister. However, do not step aside thinking our duty ends there. From this point on, you must stand firmly with the government and us. Come, let us fulfil our duties together," he urged the people.
Honouring Awardees
Following this, Chief Minister Vijay honoured the awardees: M Krishnasamy received the 'Thagaisal Tamizhar' (Distinguished Tamilian) Award; Dr V Mohan received the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Award; and Nausheen Banu Chand received the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Acts.
The Chief Minister also honoured 15 police personnel with medals for their outstanding service. He also presented medals to those who succeeded in various categories.
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