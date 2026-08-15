ETV Bharat / state

At His First Independence Day Flag Hoisting, CM Vijay Calls For A Corruption-Free Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoists the national flag on the occasion of 80th Independence Day in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stated at the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday that saving the state from bribery and corruption constitutes true freedom.

Chief Minister Vijay hoisted the national flag and delivered a special address for the first time at the ceremony held at Fort St George in Chennai.

The CM set out from his Neelankarai residence around 7.45 AM and was escorted to the Fort by a police motorcycle procession. Ministers, political leaders, and representatives from the industrial sector, among others, participated in the event at Fort St George.

Chief Minister Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar, mother Shoba and actor Trisha were seated in the front row. Following the police guard of honour, Vijay hoisted the national flag and saluted it.

Chief Minister Vijay Speech

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vijay said, "The moment people realise they are being held in subjugation, a sense of unity emerges among them. They begin to think collectively and unite. It is in such unity that caste and religious barriers crumble, and divisions based on language and ethnicity are shattered. This is true freedom."

"Saving Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption is, in itself, a form of immense freedom. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my Tamil brethren and the people of Tamil Nadu for allowing me to hoist the national flag on this 80th Independence Day and speak at this event," he said.