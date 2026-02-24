ETV Bharat / state

At Bhubaneswar Rally, Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Government For 'Inaction'

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: Known as a man of few words, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday slammed the state government for failing the farmers and making false promises. Addressing a massive protest rally at Mahatma Gandhi Marh here, Patnaik, a former Chief Minister, criticised the government for not being able to take decisions after coming to power.

"The government raises slogans 'Jai Kisan', but in action, they mean 'Bhago Kisan',” Patnaik said. He added, "Government cannot run on stories. People want service, not sermons."

Highlighting initiatives taken during the previous BJD government, Patnaik said it had introduced a separate agriculture budget, launched the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme, provided crop loans and expanded irrigation facilities to strengthen farming communities.

"What has this double-engine government done? They are about to complete two years in power, but neither have they made decisions nor implemented policies," he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Mohan Majhi government, Patnaik said, farmers are struggling to get fertilisers, facing severe mismanagement in paddy procurement, with incidents of ‘katni-chatni’ increased significantly. "The government is not able to solve the problems of farmers, and when they come with complaints, they are dubbing them as false," he said.