At Bhubaneswar Rally, Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Government For 'Inaction'
Naveen Patnaik accused the Odisha government of failing farmers, while the BJP challenged him to debate the issue in the Assembly.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: Known as a man of few words, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday slammed the state government for failing the farmers and making false promises. Addressing a massive protest rally at Mahatma Gandhi Marh here, Patnaik, a former Chief Minister, criticised the government for not being able to take decisions after coming to power.
"The government raises slogans 'Jai Kisan', but in action, they mean 'Bhago Kisan',” Patnaik said. He added, "Government cannot run on stories. People want service, not sermons."
Highlighting initiatives taken during the previous BJD government, Patnaik said it had introduced a separate agriculture budget, launched the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme, provided crop loans and expanded irrigation facilities to strengthen farming communities.
"What has this double-engine government done? They are about to complete two years in power, but neither have they made decisions nor implemented policies," he alleged.
Coming down heavily on the Mohan Majhi government, Patnaik said, farmers are struggling to get fertilisers, facing severe mismanagement in paddy procurement, with incidents of ‘katni-chatni’ increased significantly. "The government is not able to solve the problems of farmers, and when they come with complaints, they are dubbing them as false," he said.
Patnaik further said that he has written to the state government urging it to give respect to their electoral commitments and also suggested that they take several corrective measures for farmers.
"I suggested to form special squad to curb katni-chatni, breaking the nexus between millers and government officers, removing the 150 quintal ceiling in input subsidy and ensuring DBT within 48 hours and to procure paddy lying in mandis within 72 hours. But already fifteen days have passed, and no action has been taken in this regard," he said.
Patnaik also raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, claiming that no section of society feels secure. "Women are unsafe, youth are not getting jobs as not a single exam could be conducted successfully," he said, lashing out at the government.
Reacting to the allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenged Patnaik to discuss the matter in the Assembly and accused the BJD of showing an 'escapist attitude'.
"I request the Leader of Opposition to come for a debate and challenge him to participate in an open discussion in the House. Could he place his hand on his chest and say that no katni-chatni was held during the BJD government? The LoP had failed to speak for even 15 minutes in the Assembly on the farmers' issue," said BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.
