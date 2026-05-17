At Annual Temple Gathering, Kashmiri Pandits Long For Lost Homeland
At the birth anniversary of their deity Nand Kishore in Bandipora, the Kashmiri Pandits turned nostalgic about their lost homeland.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Bandipora: Hundreds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday visited the historic Nand Kishore Temple in Sumbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district to participate in the annual three-day 'Sumbli Mawas festival', marking an emotional return to their homeland after nearly 37 years of displacement caused by militancy.
The festival, celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of deity Nand Kishore, witnessed devotees arriving from different parts of India to offer prayers, reconnect with their ancestral roots and meet old friends and neighbours.
Many displaced families return to the Valley during the annual celebrations, turning the temple premises into a scene of reunion, nostalgia and spiritual devotion.
Authorities had put in place elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Senior police and civil administration officials remained present during the event.
Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib visited the temple and participated in special prayers, while Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora reviewed security arrangements a day earlier to ensure peaceful celebrations.
The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the participation of local residents and said the involvement of the Muslim community reflected Kashmir’s shared traditions and communal harmony.
“It is heartening to see the local community actively taking part in the event and welcoming the visiting families. Such gatherings strengthen bonds between communities and preserve our collective heritage,” she said.
KPs Turn Nostalgic
Ramesh Bhat, a devotee who had travelled from Jammu to attend the festival too expressed delight to return to his motherland after so many years. The Kashmiri Pandits also thanked the local Muslim community for safeguarding the temple all these decades.
“Our Muslim neighbours protected and cared for this temple in our absence and we will always remain thankful to them,” said Sunil Kaul, a visiting devotee.
“It is the best feeling to return home after decades. Meeting old neighbours and praying at our ancestral temple fills our hearts with emotion,” he added.
Another visiting devotee, Ashok Kumar, said the annual gathering keeps their connection with Kashmir alive. “No matter where we live, our roots are here. Coming back to Sumbal every year gives us hope and keeps our memories and traditions alive,” he said.
Locals Welcome Old Neighbours
Local residents welcomed the visiting families by opening the doors of their homes and assisting in arrangements for the gathering. “Pandits are part of our family. Without them these celebrations feel incomplete. We wait for this festival every year because it reconnects us with our old neighbours and shared traditions,” said Rather Mehraj, a local resident.
Mehraj said the return of Pandit families during the festival revives memories of Kashmir’s shared past. “We grew up together and celebrated together. Their return brings life back to the village and reminds us of the bond we have shared for generations,” he said.
Thousands of Kashmiri Pandit families migrated from the Valley during the peak of militancy in the 1990s after targeted killings and threats by militants. Community members said the annual festival has now become a symbol of reconciliation, remembrance and hope for renewed communal harmony in Kashmir.
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