ETV Bharat / state

At Annual Temple Gathering, Kashmiri Pandits Long For Lost Homeland

Bandipora: Hundreds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday visited the historic Nand Kishore Temple in Sumbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district to participate in the annual three-day 'Sumbli Mawas festival', marking an emotional return to their homeland after nearly 37 years of displacement caused by militancy.

The festival, celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of deity Nand Kishore, witnessed devotees arriving from different parts of India to offer prayers, reconnect with their ancestral roots and meet old friends and neighbours.

Many displaced families return to the Valley during the annual celebrations, turning the temple premises into a scene of reunion, nostalgia and spiritual devotion.

Authorities had put in place elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Senior police and civil administration officials remained present during the event.

Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib visited the temple and participated in special prayers, while Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora reviewed security arrangements a day earlier to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the participation of local residents and said the involvement of the Muslim community reflected Kashmir’s shared traditions and communal harmony.

“It is heartening to see the local community actively taking part in the event and welcoming the visiting families. Such gatherings strengthen bonds between communities and preserve our collective heritage,” she said.

KPs Turn Nostalgic