At 98, Odisha's Seemanchal Patro Remains Passionate About Ganjam's Iconic 'Prahallad Natak'

He started as a singer in the play and later played the role of Hiranyakashipu. He taught the play to his numerous disciples. Prahallad Natak is a major folk drama of India. Its traditional music, songs, ragas, stories, diverse emotions, acting, costumes, stage design, dialogues, and characters captivate both audiences and researchers. It holds a significant place in open-air stage plays.

The awards given to Seemanchal Patro on a wall of his house in Bomkei village (ETV Bharat)

‘Prahallad Natak’ narrates the story of Vishnu’s Nrusingha or Narasimha avatar through over 200 songs based on almost 35 ragas of Odissi music. The Natak literally means a play about Prahlad-belongs to the district of Ganjam in south Odisha. A resident of Bomkei village in Digapahandi block of Ganjam district, Patro has been promoting the play for the last over 50 years.

Awarded Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of art, Patro has been performing the character of Prahallad on stage for years. His dedication to the theatre has earned him immense respect and recognition in Odisha and across the country. "I have been participating in Prahallad Natak since the age of 10. Today, at the age of 98, my name has been announced for the Padma Shri award by the Central Government. This is the greatest achievement of my life," Patro said.

Berhampur: Seemanchal Patro, the Prahallad Natak Guru of Odisha is 98 but his enthusiasm and passion for Odia art and culture defies his age.

Patro had been worshipping Lord Narasimha since childhood. His father, late Sura Patro was a Prahallad Natak teacher and artist. It was but natural for Patro to learn the art and he did so since the age of six under the guidance of Guru Narasimha Pradhan of Palur (considered a pioneer of Odissi dance).

Impressed by his talent, Patro's father, gave him the opportunity to play the Prahllad in the play. Later, Sura trained him in singing the 'Sutradhara' songs. Subsequently, Patro learned various styles, dance forms, dialogue delivery, stage acting, demeanor and dignified acting, Chaturi, rhythm, various rasas, ragas, and songs from the renowned second-generation gurus of Prahallad Natak, Guru laxana Satapathy and Guru Trinath Pradhan.

At the age of 20, Patro amazed everyone by playing the lead role of Hiranyakashipu (the king) in a play staged in Bomkei. He has never looked back since and has established several 'akhadas' (centers and dance institutes) across Ganjam to promote and propagate the Prahallad Natak.

The Acharya Tarini Charan Patra Samman given to Seemanchal Patro last year (ETV Bharat)

Some of Parto's major akhadas are in Nalabanta, Hamma, Khajipalli, Sukundhipalli, Padmapur, and Badagarh. Many of Patro's disciples have become renowned gurus themselves, including Guru Gokula Pradhan, Vrindavan Pradhan, Dandapani Patra, Ganga Dora, and Nrusingha Behera.

In 1990, the then President of India Ramasamy Venkataraman honored him with the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his outstanding contribution to the promotion and propagation of folk theatre. He received the 'Lok Natya Samman 1997; from the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi for his contribution to the development of folk theatre. In 2024, he was honored with the 'Guru Gangadhar Smruti Samman-2024' at the Dhauli Kalinga Mahasabha.

Seemanchal Patro at his home (ETV Bharat)

Patro said, "It is a matter of pride for me to be invited to any theatre, institution, artist gathering, or Guru Pujan programme in the area, to be given the best seats, and to be treated with such hospitality. Now, at this advanced age, due to ill health, my passion for drama has lessened to some extent. However, I hope that in the coming days, this great Prahallad Natak will continue and become even better and more disciplined."