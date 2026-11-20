ETV Bharat / state

At 15,000 Feet, Ladakh Takes Polling To New Heights Amid Political Churning

Srinagar: Ladakh is all set to vote in panchayat and urban body polls on Saturday, featuring a polling booth at an altitude of 15000 feet above sea level.

Located 260 kilometers away from Leh, Hanley Po village inhabited by traditional pastoral community falls in the newly carved out Changthang district.

For the residents, a booth has been set up in the small hamlet of the Himalayan region at an elevation of nearly 15000 feet, an official said. The remote village, where temperature drops to as low as minus 40 degrees in winters, has a total 89 electorates. This includes 50 women and 39 males, according to the latest electoral rolls of 2025.

Poll officials in Ladakh, a day before the panchayat and urban body polls (ETV Bharat)

Senior BJP leader and former Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh chief Tashi Namgyal said their candidates are fielded in all places, including Hanle Po.

"It is a small hamlet, but people are excited to vote for development," he told ETV Bharat.

The staff, electronic voting machines and paranphellia were dispatched to the village during the daytime to ensure their timely deployment, the official added. The village is not connected with mobile telephony even as it is known as a hub for astronomers for its skies.

Ladakh has 192 Panchayats and 55 sarpanches have been elected unopposed. Elections will be held for the remaining 137 seats. Likewise, 1186 panchs have been elected unopposed out of the total 1428 seats, leaving 212 for polls. For the Leh Municipal Council, elections will be held in all 21 wards, while four out of 17 wards in the Kargil Municipal Council have elected unopposed.

Poll officials in Ladakh, a day before the panchayat and urban body polls (ETV Bharat)

The administration has declared Saturday a holiday to ensure public participation in the polls. In Leh district, however, social and political groups such as Leh Apex Body (LAB) said they will continue their protest to press for the postponement of December 4 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls on polling day.

They cite the migration of 25 percent population from Ladakh to warmer zones in winters. They also fear the Centre will replace traditional leadership with new faces following the elections.