ETV Bharat / state

Astha Kunj Gang Rape: Accused Followed Teens, Summoned Each Other Over Call During Prolonged Assault

New Delhi: The three men accused of gangraping a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park here followed her for nearly a kilometer before closing in, after which they took turns sexually assaulting her at different locations including benches, summoning each other to the spots over phone calls, police said on Wednesday.

With investigation into the case deepening, it has also emerged that one of the accused, Hemant, an advocate aged around 24, was removed from a gym about a month ago after its management allegedly received several complaints from women regarding his behaviour, a senior police officer said.

The probe has also revealed that the three accused -- Asif, a vegetable wholesaler aged around 32, Hemant, and his brother Mahesh -- a final-year BSc Mathematics student aged around 24 -- used to frequent the park and allegedly lurk in its secluded areas, police said.

Police also said Hemant and Mahesh showed "no remorse" during their initial questioning, according to officials.

The investigation has also raised suspicion that the accused may have been involved in similar incidents at the park earlier. Police are checking their criminal records and past activities to ascertain whether such allegations can be substantiated.

According to police sources, no formal complaint in this regard had been received. Investigators suspect that some victims may have refrained from approaching police due to fear of social stigma.

Investigators said the present incident occurred between 7:15 pm and 8 pm on Monday.

The girl and her 17-year-old friend went to Astha Kunj Park after offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion of her 17th birthday, and entered the grounds through Gate No. 7, when the accused trio spotted them.

"They followed them for nearly a kilometer and then confronted them. They threatened the duo by posing as police personnel and warned them of registering a case against them," another senior officer said.

The accused then allegedly separated the girl from her friend. Asif -- who is married and has a 13-year-old daughter -- allegedly threatened them with a knife and a firearm, before the trio left with the girl, allegedly taking her to multiple secluded locations inside the park where she was sexually assaulted.

Police said while one accused allegedly assaulted the girl, another kept watch, and repeatedly called each other over mobile phones after one had finished, summoning the other to the spot.